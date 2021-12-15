Artsy ceramic pot planters to elevate your gardening aesthetic

Plenty of us folks have picked up gardening as a hobby during the pandemic, apart from the Dalgona craziness and sourdough baking. I mean, who doesn’t like cute little cacti and succulents sitting pretty on their window sill? So, whether you’re a seasoned gardening expert or a newbie who’s testing the waters; be sure to check this list out. Add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Blue Handmade Pot

This elegantly simple planter is handcrafted in brilliant indigo blue pottery. It features a timeless design blending indigo blue with a delicate hand painted filigree swirl and leaf motif. Each piece comes with a brilliant white interior that beautifully sets off the blue patterns. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 999

BUY NOW

2. Iron Planter (Set of 2)

These metal plant pots, with their matt-like minimalistic modern exterior design and classic round shapes make out a modern visual representation for your flowers and houseplants. They are perfectly suitable for macrame hanging, desk display for your window sill, kitchen, dining room, living room, office and store decoration.

PRICE: ₹ 479

BUY NOW

3. Outdoor Succulent Pot

This adorable succulent pot comes with a water draining hole at the bottom that allows water to flow through soil so live plants stay happy and healthy. It has a clean finish for a contemporary look and can be an eco-friendly gift for any nature or gardening enthusiast and hobbyist.

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

4. Brown & Beige Pots

These decorative pots can be used for planting your favourite plants and come in a set of 2. They can be used for both indoor and outdoor purposes and are hand glazed in dual colors of brown and beige. Get these pots now!

PRICE: ₹ 530

BUY NOW

5. Hand Shaped Flower Pot

This artsy hand shaped pot is a one-of-a-kind piece that will light up any corner of the room it is placed in. It is perfect for young saplings and has enough room for them to grow. You can also place herbs, succulents, indoor and outdoor plants in it.

PRICE: ₹ 899

BUY NOW

6. Set of 7 Animal Shaped Pots

These mini animal shaped plant pots have a drainage hole that comes with a saucer along with a shiny texture. They are suitable for decorating your windowsill, desktop, kitchen, bathroom, office, and bedroom. Get them now!

PRICE: ₹ 699

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Sewing kits and accessories for the DIY crafter in you