Auspicious home decor essentials to allure good omen

Every home decor item is a sheer masterpiece. Some come with a care guide to attract positive energy, prosperity, luck, love, happiness and wealth whereas some are only meant for giving a touch of royalty. But the auspicious home decor items receive more emphasis due to their importance in vastu shastra. In order to allure good omen, one has to understand the science behind their dwelling. Here is a chance to trap all the negative energies and convert them into positivity at home. Check out auspicious home decor essentials to spruce up your interiors seamlessly.

1. Money Plant

Money plants have great powers to captivate positivity, prosperity and good fortune. They have an immense effect on the financial well being of the people living in the house and hence rightly labelled as “money plant''. On the other hand, it is regarded as the best air purifier. It is an indoor plant that asks for less sunlight. With time to time pruning, your money plant can survive for years in your house.

2. Crystal Tortoise

Crystal tortoise is largely used by merchants and businessmen. It is a symbol of career growth, financial stability and helps in fulfilling wishes. The figurine captures all the negatives and bad omen and disseminates positive vibes in and around the house. It is also kept as a showpiece that will vanish vastu defects dwelling in the house. The crystal tortoise comes with a crystal plate for easy placing.

3. Laughing Buddha on Dragon

Laughing Buddha figurines come in a variety of ranges. Every laughing Buddha has a unique meaning and science of dwelling. This Laughing Buddha on a dragon is meant to attract peace, happiness and prosperity for the owner. It is believed that Laughing Buddha scoops all the negatives and bad omen and locks them in his bag. If you wish to earn wealth and more prosperity, you should rub his tummy.

4. Yantra Pyramid

Yantra Pyramid is popular for its vastu defects eliminating powers. It exhales positive energy and keeps all the negativity at bay. It heals the vastu and is highly effective in curing any kind of vastu dosh of your house or office.

5. Arowana Fish

Arowana is one such fish that is considered to be a symbol of extreme wealth, power, health and prosperity. It is known for warding off evil energies and forces. It only strives for an undistracted flow of positive energy in the house. Due to its coin-like scales, it is believed by the Chinese that it protects the owners from mishaps and troubles.

6. Elephant

Keeping an elephant figurine at home attracts strength, protection and good fortune. It embodies dignity, power, long life and majesty. They are also considered to be a symbol of wisdom and fertility. It is a great watchdog to keep all the negativities, bad omen and evil forces away.

7. Wind Chime

Wind Chime is a must have vastu shastra home decor time for negating all the ill effects of vastu. Winchime suppresses bad luck and ushers good luck to the inhabitants. The positive vibrations caused by the wind chime regulates the flow of positive energy.

8. Three Legged Frog

Three Legged Frog attracts wealth, success, happiness, good luck and ward off evil energy. It is a powerful decorative piece that attracts abundance and ensures that money flows from all directions.

Vastu Shahtra might seem superstitious but its effects have been noticed by our ancestors. In order to drive in positivity, peace, good luck, prosperity and grow professionally, financially and personally, it is necessary to silently feel the science behind the dwelling of these auspicious home decor essentials.

