Avoid these 9 types of land for construction as per Vaastu

If you are looking for construction, then it’s crucial to check the land before investing. So, celebrity astrologer and Vaastu consultant, Dr. Vinod Kumar Ojha suggests avoiding these 9 types of land for construction as per Vaastu.

Vaastu is a very important factor that many take into consideration while purchasing land for construction. Every place has its aura and Vaastu helps in enhancing the positive vibes of a particular place and warding off the negativity that surrounds it. Consulting a Vaastu Shastri before planning out construction on land is very important. Many unknown facts should be the focal point while choosing land for construction. So, celebrity astrologer and Vaastu consultant, Dr. Vinod Kumar Ojha, talks about which types of lands we should avoid for construction as per Vaastu.

Types of land that one should avoid as per Vaastu:

1-If you are looking for the land of your dream, then avoid going for triangular, diamond, and L-shaped lands as these are unpromising.

2-Avoid buying land that is near to any electrical power station or surrounded by electric poles as it brings negative energy and is ominous for the family.

3-Check for the corners of the land before investing in it. If the land has a cut in the northeast corner, then just refrain from constructing anything on it.

4-Also, check for slopes while planning out construction. Westward slopes should be avoided as it calls for health-related problems in the family.

6-Investigate well before doing any construction of the land. If someone is selling the land at a very cheap rate, then there must be something fishy about it. It is always good to opt for the land where happy and successful people have lived as it will attract positivity itself.

7-Say a big ‘No’ to a haunted or a left-away land or if someone has committed suicide there.

8-Look for plot/land facing North to attract good vibes. North facing land is very auspicious.

9-A land/plot with a lot of cracks and too much wet soil is not a feasible option.

Types of land that you should choose:

1-A land, surrounded by greenery, is good for habitation and trademarks growth and prosperity.

2-The land bordered by roads from every direction is a suited choice for commercial constructions while choosing corner plots/land is a good option for constructing the home and ensures productivity.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs advised to not engage in any argument at the workplace; Read daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×