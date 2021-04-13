Baisakhi 2021: 4 Innovative home décor ideas to celebrate THIS special and joyous festival

Baisakhi 2021 is celebrated on April 13. This is one of the most prominent festivals of India and home décor is an essential part of it. So, Kaveri Sachdev, CEO and Co-Founder of My Pooja Box shares some exclusive tips to make your home vibrant.

Baisakhi is an auspicious Hindu and Sikh festival that signifies the harvest season and has a great religious significance as well. The festival brings new enthusiasm and joy in the Northern states of the country and fills the villages with vibrancy and colours. The festival is celebrated by performing the traditional dance bhangra, visiting the gurudwaras, decorating home with colourful decor items and exchanging sweets. The festival also has a history as it is considered to mark the new spring year and formation of Khalsa Panth under Guru Gobind Singh who was the 10th Sikh Guru. So, if you are looking for a few tips to decor your home for this special and joyous festival, then you can take help from these ideas shared by Kaveri Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of My Pooja Box.

Flower Garlands

Flowers are a great way of decorating the house on this occasion as they add a touch of freshness, fragrance and vibrancy to the decor. You can use fresh flowers to decorate the corners or the entrance of your home. Marigold garlands and sunflowers are great choices for the same. Marigold flowers are bright in colour and you can blend different colours of marigold to create a beautiful look to your home.

Rangoli Designs

Rangoli holds a special significance of welcoming the gods and goddesses into the home. On Baisakhi, Rangoli is prepared using vibrant colours such as maroon, yellow and orange. You can use different pulses and grains also to create alluring designs of your Rangoli.

This is a great way of welcoming your guests and decorating your home for Baisakhi. For easy and quick Rangoli you can use stencils and Rangoli tattoos and place them at the corners or entrance of your home.

Colourful Curtains

Curtains play a major role to enhance the home decor as they add colour and patterns to your home. You can choose subtle colours along with the vibrant decoration of flowers. You can also pick translucent, shimmery curtains to give a more enhanced look. Old sarees and dupattas are also a perfect choice for giving a traditional look to your home this festival.

Decorative Lights

Decorative lights are one of the easiest ways to create a festive ambience at home. Hanging decorative lights on the walls in different patterns, placing the lights on the tables, in the balconies and common spaces can give the most appealing ambience in your home.

Follow these simple tips and make your home look perfect on the joyous festival of Baisakhi. Celebrate this auspicious occasion with your friends and family by creating a perfect ambience that will lift your spirits. Happy Baisakhi to all.

Also Read: Boho vs Chic home decor: Know the difference

Share your comment ×