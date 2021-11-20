Balcony decorating ideas to feel the scenic vibe better

Balcony is the place that calms your mind and soul. This one place adds value to your sweet home in a distinctive way. It all depends upon you how you elevate it to the best. We make it easier for you by listing down a few most-loved balcony decorating ideas. Let’s get started.

1. Artificial Grass Carpet

Grass carpets help you in giving a garden vibe to your balcony. It is durable and has no side effects of sunrays, rain or snow. The carpet sustains heat and has drain holes at the back. This hassle free mat asks for zero maintenance. The carpet has a grid panel and a natural green coloured artificial grass that looks real.

Price: Rs. 2399

Deal: Rs. 1186

2. Railing Planters

Railing planters give life to your balcony. They are made up of iron metal and coated with powder paint for making it rust resistant. These railing planters come in a pack of 10 and every planter has a detachable hook. Now you can plant and create a floral look for your balcony walls.

Price: Rs. 1817

Deal: Rs. 1425

3. Artificial Vine Creeper Plants

Creeper plants are not less than a decorative piece. But real creepers grow and eventually hamper the look of your balcony. Inorder to prevent your balcony from turning messy, use this artificial vine creeper plants. They look like real garlands and are durable.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 549

4. Hanging Swing Chair

A balcony with no swing is like a heart without beats. To make your balcony a lively place to chill you must have a swing. And this hanging swing chair is perfect for making a balcony one of your favorite cosy corners. It has fluffy cushions and a detachable setup. The sturdy powder coated iron frame is easy to take care of and non-resistant.

Price: Rs. 56,000

Deal: Rs. 12,300

5. LED Strip Rope Light

LED lights give life to your balcony at night. It makes your balcony a place to enjoy musician evenings with a great picturesque. This LED Strip Rope Light will provide you the freedom to give a personal touch of elegance to your balcony. Unfold the light strip and tuck it wherever you want. It looks the best when placed on the ceilings or hung on the walls.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 355

With these balcony decorating ideas we assure you that the balcony will be the place where you wish to spend more time. Every balcony is distinctive in its own way and it depends on how you host or store items in this additional outdoor space of your house. All these items will make you feel better and cherry on the cake, it will be one such aesthetic place for clicking flawless pictures.

