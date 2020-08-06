  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Basement Décor: 7 simple yet creative ideas to spruce it up in no time

Looking for ideas to transform to beautify your basement space? Here are 7 ways to upgrade your space in no time.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 11:00 am
Home Decor,Decor Ideas,Basement Decor,Lavish DecorBasement Décor: 7 simple yet creative ideas to spruce it up in no time

Do you have a basement in your house that looks like an unutilized dungeon? Most people use the basement merely as a storage room for unwanted stuff that they don’t have space for anywhere else in the house. Wouldn’t it be great to transform the basement into something more eye-catching and useful? There are a plethora of ideas to upgrade your space and change it into something more warm and welcoming area for your family. 

If you’re lucky enough to have a basement, then you owe it to yourself to transform it. So, if you’re someone who has turned your basement into a dungeon of old unused stuff with small insects crawling over it, then this article is for you. Giving your basement a makeover might make it your new favourite place in the house. With a little creativity, you can easily transform your space. 

Here are 7 creative ways to upgrade your balcony. 

1- If you have a big basement, then you can design a second living room. You can transform it into a sophisticated space for adults or a playroom for kids, depending on your needs. 

2- If you like to spend time alone with your music, then what’s better than having the perfect, soundproof music room. A room full of instruments with a seating area where you can hang out with your buddies or spend some time alone. 

3- Another cool way to utilize the space is to transform it into a home theatre. Having a mini theatre in your house will definitely give it a life of its own. 

4- If you want, you can transform the room into a spare bedroom for your guests. It will allow you and your guests to have some privacy. You can even use it for times when you need a quiet place to work on your presentation. 

5- Are you into art or crafting? If so, then build an artist’s studio to let your art come to life. A quiet place will allow you to bring out the artist in you. 

6- You can install a home gym, yoga room if you like working out. Install mats, cardio machines and a full-size mirror. 

7- Basements are great for setting up a game room. From pool tables to dartboards, you can install anything you like and transform the space into a gaming apparatus. 

ALSO READ: Gardening in Monsoon: 10 Tips to take care of your plants to save them from the rain

Credits :housebeautiful, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement