Basil, Coriander, Mint: How to grow herbs at your home easily? Find Out

Herbs are used for several purposes like cooking, medicinal usage, etc. So, if you want to grow herbs at your home then you just need to follow these rules.

Herbs are a type of plant that have aromatic properties in them. Most of the herbs are used for flavouring and garnishing food. They are also used for their medicinal properties. Herbal teas are widely consumed for having the health benefits of the herbs. Though herbs are easily available in the market, you can grow your own herbs at your home.

If you already love doing gardening, then growing some herbs won’t be tough for you. You need to know some basics about the herbs. For example, which herb to grow? In which corner to place them? How to nurture them? You can also use them for their medical properties. So, here are some tips for you to grow your favourite herb at your home easily.

How to grow herbs at your home?

1- Start with the most common herbs like basil, coriander, sage, rosemary, parsley, oregano, etc. Initially, herbs need a lot of care to be grow well. So, look after them properly to give a potential growth.

2- You can either sow seeds or plant a herb sapling. But this mostly depends on the choice of the herb. For example, basil, coriander, parsley herbs should be grown from seeds in a small pot during the springtime.

3- Terracotta pots are the best to plant the herbs because they have a good access for the water to drain out.

4- Water and sunlight are the two most essential things plants need. So, keep a regular check for it. But every herb doesn’t need regular watering or heavy sunlight. So, make sure you do your research. For example, most of the herbs need ample sun to grow except parsley, coriander, mint.

5- Don’t forget to trim your herbs regularly as they need to breathe comfortably. So, with heavy leaves and flowers, they cannot breathe.

6- Some other common herbs that you can grow at your home are Lemon Thyme, Chervil, Tarragon, Bay, Dill, etc.

