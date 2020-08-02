Bathroom Décor: 6 Things to remember before buying a bathtub

Are you thinking of buying a bathtub for your bathroom? A bathtub is the coolest idea to enhance your bathroom décor. So, check out what you should know before buying one.

If you want to take your bathroom décor to another level, then there is no better idea than buying a bathtub for it. This will make your bathroom look highly luxurious and relaxing. After a hectic day, all your stress will be released with a bath in the tub.

But there are different types of bathtubs to match the decoration well. From colours to size to pattern, there are several things to check before opting for one. So, these are the things you should keep in mind while buying a bathtub.

Things to remember while buying a bath.

1-You have to first, check the size of the bathtub. It should fit well within your bathroom. So, have a clear idea of its space.

2-Tubs are now available in different shapes. So, you don’t have to stick to that same old pattern. You can opt for an odd one. Try oval or round tubs as they look more modern.

3-Check the weight of your new bathtub to be sure that the floor can handle it without any new structural support.

4-The decoration around the tub depends a lot on walls and corners. If your tub is surrounded by three walls, then you have fewer choices for the décor. And if there is only one wall, then it will be better for it. You can also opt for a freestanding bathtub.

5-Height and depth of the tub are also associated with the décor. So, don’t forget to have a look at them as well. 6-You also need to look for the material of the tub as well before finalising any. Luxurious modern tubs are made of natural stone or concrete but they are quite heavy and expensive also. Acrylic or fibreglass tubs are more common and lighter in weight. Remember, the sturdier the material, the more easily it can resist damage. Also Read: 9 Chic paint colours to spruce up your bathroom walls

