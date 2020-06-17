Bathroom Decor ideas: 7 Unique ideas to give your restroom design a modern touch

Bathroom Decor ideas: Bathroom can also be decorated with innovative ways to make it look stunning and gorgeous. So, here are some ideas given right below to curate your restroom with a modern look.

While investing in home décor, we often ignore our bathroom and get it done in the usual manner. This should definitely not be the case. You can create and give different looks to your bathroom to make it look amazing. People spend a lot of time in this space of the abode, so decorating this area with some great ideas will make you feel relaxed while taking a bath.

There are many creative ways you can give your bathroom a gorgeous look. So, here we have shared ideas of giving it a modern touch. If you are also thinking of revamping your bathroom décor, then here are some ways to do it.

How to give your bathroom a modern look?

1- If you want to give it a mysterious and intimate effect, then paint the wall of the bathroom with any deep shade or simply black colour. This will give the room an intense look.

2- Opt for freestanding bathtubs for the modern look. These are also good for the bathroom with a small space as it saves space.

3- For the floors, you can go with pebble ones. Pebble floors are easy to clean and have low maintenance. But they are great to give the space a modern touch.

4- Flowing old shaped basins are good for modern look as they make the entire room look stunning and beautiful.

5- Oversized rain showers are now an important part of modern bathroom designs. So, you can consider about having it.

6- Having storage racks in the bathroom is good for a small space. They will also contribute to making it look modern and match with the interior design perfectly.

7- Put large mirrors on the wall of your bathroom. These will not only give it a modern and gorgeous look, but mirrors also help to make it look more spacious. Also Read| 8 Home decor ideas for a soothing and tranquil vibe

