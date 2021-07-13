Bathscaping 101: Bath accessories and styling to create your own zen haven

Decoding this micro trend to help you get the most out of your bathroom interiors and cherish your self-care days!

Bathscaping – ever heard of this term? We hadn’t either, until quite recently. This is also one of those picturesque Instagram micro trends that you just can’t get enough of! It seemed to have emerged sometime during the end of 2020 – a time when we were all exhausted, and the concept of creating a unique and personalised zen area perfectly fit in!

That is essentially what #BathScaping is – it pays tribute to bathing culture, and transforming the bathroom into a sanctuary of relaxation and escapism using personalised and stylised bath accessories, aesthetic décor items and more!

Create your own zen area and ensure the transition from the workplace to the bedroom is smooth and peaceful. Check out exactly what you need to pay attention to, and products you can use to style and revamp your bathing experience!

1. Warm lighting

Warm toned lights instinctively feel natural to us, especially in the evenings (in accordance with our natural circadian rhythm), and promote relaxation. Warm lighting is proven to help with stress and anxiety related issues, and hence will work as the perfect means to transition from a hectic day to a good night’s sleep! Check out some lighting ideas you can try in your bathroom –

2. Bath boards

These are a booming trend, especially now that people cherish their me-times and self-care days very dearly. The idea of self-care is no longer limited to grooming, skincare and using fancy products! Self-care can now consist of a long soak in the bath, with ambient lighting, smooth jazz in the background, a good book to read and maybe even a glass of wine to go along with it! If this sounds like your idea of a great weekend too, bath boards are essential to keep your stuff organised, handy and safe from the water! Check this one out –

3. Indoor plants (real or faux)

While we are aware of the purifying benefits of indoor plants, you need not worry if they seem like too much of a hassle to maintain! You can even use faux plants like palms, bamboo and ivy which naturally grow in wet environments. Incorporating a bit of foliage to your bathroom will add to making it seem like a peaceful and safe haven for you to relax and wind down.

4. Ambient fragrances

Consider this – you invest a lot of time redesigning and personalising your bathroom, get ready for a relaxing bath unlike any other, only to have a bad lingering smell around you. Let alone the distraction, the unpleasant aura it creates will be far from relaxing. A good fragrance can be used as aromatherapy and mood enhancers. Hence, don’t forget to always have some scented candles, diffusers and your favourite perfumes and air fresheners in stock!

