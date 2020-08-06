Bedroom Décor: 10 Tips to make your bedroom more relaxing

It’s very essential to create a relaxing vibe in the bedroom for improved health and a refreshed mind. And there are numerous ways to incorporate it into your bedroom. Let’s have a look.

Currently, everyone is spending most of the time in their house to maintain social distancing. This has made many people frustrated. Hence, we need to focus more on making our home an ideal place for relaxation. It should provide us with a calm and soothing vibe to reduce fatigue.

It’s mainly applicable to the bedroom where we spend the most important hours of our life. After a hectic day, it’s necessary to have some time to soothe our mind and body which is not possible in an unorganised bedroom. Hence, it’s necessary to keep it prim and proper always to have that calming vibe. So, let’s find out how can we make our bedroom a more relaxed space.

How to make your bedroom more relaxing?

1. Make sure you maintain the hygiene level of this part of your home. It should be clean and clutter-free.

2. Put some artwork or painting or DIY décor on the bedroom wall. But make sure the piece is associated with tranquillity.

3. Keep your bedsheets and pillow covers fresh always. Wash them frequently as they are one of the main sources of allergies.

4. Put a night lamp on your bedside table. You can also keep a vase with some fresh flowers.

5. Make sure your bed, pillows and blankets are soft enough to give you comfort.

6. Try to use pastel or neutral shades as they are soothing for different things of the bedroom like bed sheets, pillow covers, curtains wall colours, etc.

7.If your workstation is in the bedroom, then move it to another corner of your house. Bedroom is not the right place for it.

8. Choose LED soft white light bulbs for the lighting. They will keep a perfect balance between dark and brightness in the ambience.

9. Candles are great for incorporating a relaxing vibe in your bedroom. You can try the scented ones as well.

10. Bring some earthy pieces in the bedroom like bamboo flower vase, wall plates, different types of stones, etc.

