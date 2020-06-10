Bedroom Decor: How to decorate it as per Feng Shui?

Are you spending several sleepless nights? That might be because your bedroom doesn’t have any good energy and vibes in it, which is why it’s disturbing your mental peace. So, here are some ways to decorate your bedroom as per Feng Shui norms to bring a positive vibe in it.

Feng shui, also known as geomancy, is the traditional practice of ancient China that uses positive energy forces to bring peace and good vibes in our lives and the environment. Feng shui literally means wind-water in English and it is one of the five arts of Chinese metaphysics. People generally decorate their home maintaining the feng shui rules to bring harmony in their life and the abode.

There are separate rules to decorate different parts of your house. For example, if you want to decorate your bedroom according to feng shui, you need to place the furniture maintaining the sides and corner of the room. So, here are certain ways to adorn your bedroom as per feng shui norms to bring a positive vibe in it.

How to decorate your bedroom as per feng shui rules?

1- Place your bed against a solid wall while keeping the other three sides open. Don’t put it against a wall that has a bathroom on its other side. And never place the bed directly in line with the door, especially when your feet point out to it.

2- Choose a bed that has a solid wooden headboard. This is one of the prime things that help to bring positive energy in the room.

3- Never leave any clutter under your bed. Always keep a check on it and clean everything to declutter things.

4- Keep all kinds of electronic gadgets out of your bedroom because they have electric and magnetic fields which are extremely harmful for our sleep. Keep an alarm clock and some books only in this corner of your house.

5- Keep nightstands on each side of your bed. They don’t need to match each other, but they should be complementary and balanced to bring peace and harmony in a couple’s life.

6- Pop up your bedroom with feng shui approved colours. Try the red colour to bring some passion; earthy and neutral colours for relaxation; blue and green are for healing and vitality; pink and peach colours are for attraction.

7- Wall art or painting or any other object matters a lot to bring good vibes in your bedroom. So, choose your artwork wisely.

8- Don’t keep any bookshelf in the bedroom because they have active energies which stimulate our minds. And this can result in a sleepless night. So, place it in the living room.

9- Detoxify your room regularly to remove all toxins and to welcome good energy. You can simply clear the space on a daily basis or can opt for an aromatic oil diffuser for the toxins.

Also Read| Feng Shui: THESE myths can cause more harm than good

Share your comment ×