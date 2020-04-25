Bedroom Decor Tips: How to choose colours for your room according to Feng Shui?

Bedroom Decor Tips: Your bedroom location and related elements will help you to zero down on colours for your bedroom.

There is no dearth of colours for our home and bedroom walls. After a point, we get confused about which colour we should go for? A few days ago, we talked about dynamic hues that are quite in and also talked about Pantone's Colour of 2020 and how you can include classic blue in your home and rooms. But are these colours Feng Shui approved? If you are confused and want to narrow down your list of colours for your bedroom then you can follow Feng Shui principles.

For the unversed, "feng" means wind and "shui" translates as “water". This Chinese concept was derived from a poem that talks about human life and its connection with the environment around it. Just like the Indian philosophy of Vastu Shastra, there are position based rules and other elements one has to follow. If you pick shades as per Feng Shui then the same is believed to promote good quality energy in the room and overall home. Today we are talking about the best hues to choose for the bedroom as per Feng Shui Bagua Colours.

Check out bedroom colours as per Feng Shui:

1.East area bedroom

This area is the heath and family Bagua area, so one can choose colours of wood, earth and water elements for the bedroom. So, basically shades of green, brown, blue and black works in this area.

2. Southeast area bedroom

If your bedroom is located in the southeast area of your house, they again you have to follow the east area hues as they share the same feng shui element requirements. However, make sure there is no water feature or representations of actual water as this is a wealth Bagua area and the water feature may backfire.

3.South area bedroom

The south area is connected to the energy of fame and reputation. As per the Bagua, one can paint their walls with fire and wood elements related hues such as red, pink, orange, purple, yellow, green, brown and magenta.

4. Southwest area bedroom

This Bagua area is quite easy to decorate as it is connected to the energy of love and marriage. Speaking of shades, you can go for fire and earth-based colours such as red, yellow, orange, purple, pink and earthy tones.

5.West area bedroom

The West Bagua location is connected to the energy of creativity and children. The best colors here are white and grays, as well as all earthy tones.

6. Northwest area bedroom

If you have a Northwest area bedroom then you can go with West bedroom colour palette as they have the same elements.

7. Northeast area bedroom

The Northeast area is connected to one's spiritual growth and cultivation. You can go for fire and earthy tones.

8. North area bedroom

This Bagua area is related to water element means you can go for shades such as blue, black, white and gray.

