7 Comfortable bedroom rugs on Amazon under $50

Bedrooms are the most personal spaces in a home and bedroom rugs symbolize your personality and resemble you. These rugs generally demand large square rugs underneath the bed while leaving room on the sides and at the foot so you can step onto something comfortable when you wake up or go to bed. Even though budget is a major factor when it comes to interior design, comfort lies above all.

Super Comfortable Bedroom Rugs For You

When it comes to choosing the perfect bedroom rug, keep these things in mind:

Size: The size of your bed will determine how small or large your rug should be.

Color Scheme: Did you know there are certain color shades that are proven to help you sleep? The design and color of rugs can have a positive or negative impact on your emotions.

Materials: Always go for a thinner and bumpier material, it's easier to clean. Common materials that make up bedroom rugs are nylon, cotton, polyester, wool, polypropylene, and silk.

1. LUXE WEAVERS Rug

This persian design inspired rug is actually an abstract area rug, although it's perfect for your bedroom but you can place it anywhere in the house. It is made with polypropylene, has a modern look and accompanies many styles of homes and apartments. This colorful area rug has a medium pile that delivers cushioned comfort to your feet and body and easily fits under furniture. Soft texture and medium thickness help reduce the impact of falls and dropped toys on hardwood floors. It is also stain-resistant and very easy to clean.

Price: $20.00

Buy Now

2. Uphome Round Rug for Bedroom

This round shaped polyester rug is so aesthetic and modern that it will go with your bedroom irrespective of the theme. This is not a very thick rug but the fibers are dense and a low pile of soft fibers provide a comfort foot feel. It's a good choice for your children’s bedroom. The pom pom tassels along with the energetic teal tone will brighten your home and bring you a refreshing and delightful feeling. The bottom is made of 100% environmental rubber, which will grip the floor more firmly, preventing shifting or slipping. You can wash this rug in the washing machine, but make sure to use cold water and gentle wash mode.

Price: $45.99

Buy Now

3. Lahome Bohemian Floral Medallion Area Rug

Want to add a bohemian feel to your bedroom? This vintage faux wool throw rug is perfect for that. It features a cream, orange, and navy blue design patterns with purposeful distressing to add vintage appeal to your space. This has an extra-absorbent fabric top layer and is skid resistant. The faux wool is made of enhanced synthetic durable fibers that is not only ultra-soft but also resists color fading.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

4. Noahas Ultra Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rugs

This ultra soft and fluffy bedroom rug has a velvet surface and non-slip plastic bottom. It's a perfect home decor for bedroom, kids room, girls room, nursery room, college dorm living room or study room and harmoniously blends with most floors and furniture. Please try to shake off daily dust outdoors, preferably hand wash or wipe clean with a wet rag. Try to avoid machine washing and never put it inside a dryer.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

5. Jute Braided Rug

Made with 100% natural jute this hand woven, reversible rug is unique in every way. This is a highly durable rug perfect for daily use woven in a way that it stands up to wear and tear.

Price: $40.99

Buy Now

6. TABAYON Luxury Shag Area Rug

This is a velvet shag area rug that is super soft and durable, soft to the touch, warm and beautiful. It is also strong, does not shed or fade and does not smell after getting dirty and shields your toes from the cold floor. The tight weaving process ensures that the floor carpet in this area is not easy to fall off and the edges are not easy to fall apart. The bottom contains dense anti-skid particles, which can hold the floor more firmly.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

7. Ashler HOME DECO Rug

This bedroom rug is made with faux fur and has a unique design. The classic color goes perfectly with an urban room setting. As a comfortable floor mat, it can achieve durability and stability at the same time. Generous sizing to allow the rug to be tucked in under your mattress. It is ideally suited for the living room or on a couch to add warmth to hardwood floors. Classic style of plush rug gives superior comfort against your skin.

Price: $21.49

Buy Now

We hope this article can guide you well and help you choose that perfect and comfortable rug for your bedroom. Make your bedroom even more cozy and aesthetic with the right rug.

