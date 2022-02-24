Best bathroom accessories in India you wish you purchased earlier

Looking for the best bathroom accessories in India? Your hunt is over! We bring to you modern bathroom accessories of finest quality. Right from ceramic bathroom accessories to stainless steel bathroom products, you can find them all. With these classic and modern bathroom accessories you will hook your guest in utmost amaze. Every minimalist feature hanging and placed in your bathroom will amp up the bathroom decor in a price range that will be a huge save on your bills. Scroll down and check out the best bathroom accessories in India.

Scroll through the best bathroom accessories in India:

1. Plantex High Grade Folding Towel Rack for Bathroom

This foldable towel rack is a stainless steel bathroom accessory that ensures quality and longevity. The top most shelf of the rack is meant for placing toiletries. The 6 hooks can be used for hanging robes, clothes, sanitary ware and towels. It is a modern bathroom accessory built to resist daily scratches. It is a space saving accessory that compliments all fittings and taps seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 2494

Deal: Rs. 1044

2. Bathroom Soap Holder

This bathroom soap holder is an anti-rust and corrosion free double dish soap holder. It ensures that your shelf doesn't get sticky due to soap foam. This is the best bathroom accessory in India as it can also accommodate a sponge, shower ball, glasses and keys. It has a unique round shape and a smooth edge to protect your body from scratches. The concealed mounted screws give your bathroom a contemporary touch.

Price: Rs.1165

Deal: Rs. 799

3. Klaxon Premium Glass Shelf for Bathroom

This glass shelf is a glossy glass with a premium design. The dimensions of the glass fits any bathroom corner and helps you to organise your toiletries in a better way. The best quality glass comes in a pair of three and makes the overall look of your bathroom modern and aesthetic. They have a great weight bearing capacity that holds all your necessary toiletries.

Price: Rs. 2298

Deal: Rs. 925

4. HOKIPO Self-Adhesive 3 Tier Bathroom Organizer

This 3 Tier Bathroom Organiser is a self adhesive bathroom accessory that will prevent your bathroom from looking messy and untidy. It comes with a towel rail and is made up from finest quality plastic. It is sturdy and easy to clean. This space saving organiser is widely used for its load bearing capacity and easy installation process. It asks for no additional bathroom fittings. It also has 2 drain design shallow shelves and 1 deep caddy.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1179

5. Ceramic Bathroom Accessories

This set of Ceramic Bathroom Accessories includes a soap dish, toothbrush tumbler, toothbrush holder and dispenser pump that is used to refill liquid bath gel, lotion, shampoo, conditioner or body wash. All these bathroom accessories are made up from best quality ceramic. They are perfect for daily use and must own modern bathroom accessories. These accessories will make your bathroom look more fashionable in a tidy way. The smooth finish of these current best bathroom accessories in India are easy to clean and serve every purpose.

Price: Rs. 1995

6. Fortune Wall Mount 304 Grade Stainless Steel Bathroom Cabinet

This bathroom cabinet is one the best stainless steel bathroom accessories. It is rust free and a sturdy modern structure. This cabinet has 4 shelves and to store all your sanitary ware and toiletries. This cabinet has a classic finishing elegant look, attractive and is definitely spacious. You can easily clean and maintain the cabinet with the help of wet and dry cloth. With easy wall mounting features this bathroom accessory is worth the hype.

Price: Rs. 6500

Deal: Rs. 3239

7. Hiru Bathroom Rotating Triangle Storage Rack

This storage rack is a modern bathroom accessory that you should definitely invest in. It is a multi-function organiser made up from best quality plastic. The triangular structure of the shelf makes it a dust and waterproof corner rack. It doesn't not hinder your bathroom fittings and taps. It simplifies life and takes up less space. It will not be wrong if you label this 360 degree rotatable storage rack one of the best bathroom accessories in India.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 4500

8. Backspace Handmade Ceramic Bathroom Accessories

Handmade ceramic bathroom accessories give a traditional yet modern touch to the bathroom. They are alluring pieces of art especially designed for bathrooms. They are the most widely used toilet and bathroom accessories in India. This set of three have a beautiful traditional floral art. It contains a liquid soap dispenser, soap dish and a toothbrush holder.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 745

Be it stainless steel bathroom accessories or ceramic bathroom accessories, nothing that beats the modern yet modest look of the bathrooms found in India. To choose the best bathroom accessories in India you should definitely study the aura of your already existing home decor. This way you can make wise decisions to organise and modernise your bathroom to the maximum.

