Best chair for lower back pain invented for workaholics

If you are a workaholic and are a victim of frequent back pain then here is your cue to change your sitting position at your at-home workstation. You ought to look at the best chair for lower back pain, upper back pain and most importantly understand the back pain causes. For utmost back pain relief, you should rely on a dedicated back pain exercise. There are numerous health issues which are caused due to bad sitting posture. You might find yourself dealing with upper back pain, lower back pain, right side back pain, middle back pain, upper right side back pain and neck back pain. To prevent yourself from being a victim of severe lower back pain, you must use the best chair for lower back pain invented especially for workaholics.

Take a look at the best chair for lower back pain:

1. Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair

This chair for lower back pain comes with a multi-tilt lock mechanism, 2 dimensional adjustable armrest and a high comfort sitting. This chair is also the most comfortable office chair found in India. Nevertheless, this chair can be used as a study chair for kids. It has a breathable mesh, heavy duty metal base, strong and sturdy glass fibre frame, molded foam seat that keeps you cool while sitting. The chair supports the spine, arms as well as shoulders.

Price: Rs. 18,890

Deal: Rs. 9,390

2. Gall Berry Medium Adjustable armrest Chair

This chair is a must have for long sitting and back pain relief. It comes with a cushion seat, mesh, adjustable armrest and 360 swivel. It is an ergonomic chair with a lock and unlock flexible backrest. Gall Berry Medium Adjustable armrest Chair is all that you need to improve your sitting posture while working in the office or at home.

Price: Rs. 12,500

Deal: Rs. 8750

3. Green Soul Vision Multi-Functional Ergonomic & Gaming Chair

This Green Soul Vision Multi-Functional Ergonomic and Gaming Chair has a spacious seat and comes with a neck pillow. It can be used as a working essential and leisurely as a gaming chair. It has a memory foam lumbar and butterfly mechanism for adjustable sitting. It offers 90 to 180 degrees of adjustable angle for ultimate backrest.

Price: Rs. 44,990

Deal: Rs. 20,990

4. beAAtho Verona Mid Back Nylon Mesh Revolving Chair

This chair for back pain has a sturdy metal base. It is a chair that will keep your back sweat free. It has a heavy quality of soft cushioning for longer duration comfort. Its height adjustable feature of the chair works on a hydraulic gas lift cylinder. It has a small and compact design for workaholics. The chair also serves you with a tilting mechanism of 90 to 135 degrees.

Price: Rs. 9,499

Deal: Rs. 3699

5. Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office CHAIR

This is the best chair for lower back pain. The strong plastic armrest and chrome plated metal base is especially designed for people who experience back and neck pain while working for a long duration. The 5 inch seat height adjustment and 2 inch thick padded seat is all that you need for a day long comfort. This chair will keep you focused and prevent back related health issues.

Price: Rs. 16,000

Deal: Rs. 5,990

6. Dr Luxur Posh All Day Comfort Ergonomic Office, Computer, Gaming Chair

Are you looking for the best office chair or at-home working chair? Get this all in one chair home. It has a breathable mesh with combed lumbar support, flip-up arms and a multi tilt lock mechanism. The S shaped ergonomical back of the chair will provide comprehensive support while working for long hours.

Price: Rs. 24,999

Deal: Rs. 15,490

7. CELLBELL C106 Medium Back Mesh Office Chair

This chair provides you an S shaped backrest for utmost back pain relief. This chair will definitely help you in maintaining a desired sitting posture. It provides support to your neck, shoulders, lower back and waist. It has a padded armrest for extra comfort that you will appreciate while working for long hours at home or in the office.

Price: Rs. 9999

Deal: Rs. 3699

8. FOVERA Mid Backrest Back Pain Relief Chair

This back pain relief chair comes with a memory foam cushion. It is a computer, office or work from home chair that relieves back pain from prolonged sitting. It has an adjustable back strap to keep the cushion in the correct position while working. The mesh cover is breathable as well as washable. The anti-sweat fabric of the chair is what you need for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 1490

Deal: Rs. 2090

So which chair are you labeling as the best chair for lower back pain? Bring the best one home to improve blood circulation in your back and maintain a healthy posture while working. Now you can enhance your working efficiency in the most healthy and effective way. To enjoy a pain free working experience, don't waste much time in bringing home one of these office chairs that cure back pain.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

