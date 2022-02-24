Best coffee grinder in India to grind the beans like a true barista

Coffee is not just a beverage to sip and kickstart your day rather it is a mood enhancer. Coffee has immense magical powers that extend jaw dropping health benefits to humans. It boosts metabolism, improves athletic performance, promotes positive heart health and paves way for effective weight management. Right from enhancing your psychological performances to spying your energy levels, COFFEE KNOWS IT ALL! While brewing any type of coffee, you need to possess complete knowledge about the distinctive coffee bean grinders available in India, the correct grinding processes and most importantly the type of coffee beans you wish to grind. And here we are to serve you with every detail to brew your coffee with the best coffee grinder in India just like a professional barista sitting at home.

Grinder types for a trouble free coffee grinding process:

Type A: Manual Coffee Grinder - Manual coffee grinders considered to be a must have gadget for an occasional coffee addict. They are easy to use and clean. They don't generate any kind of heat amidst the grinding process. Manual coffee grinder is the best grinder to brew hot or cold coffees in a concise and cost-effective way. What’s more? They have a long life and tend to be less noisy.

Type B: Burr Processors- A burr coffee grinder comes with two burr to grind coffee beans till perfection. They are widely used for grinding smaller coffee beans. It is the most superior method of grounding the coffee beans. One major advantage of using a burr process is its uniformed crushing performance. The revolving burr at the centre grinds the beans thoroughly to avoid coffee clogging issues.

Type C: Electric Coffee Bean Grinder- If you want to cut down your coffee brewing time, try your hands on an electric coffee bean grinder. An electric coffee grinder is the best coffee grinder to drool over a freshly brewed coffee within minutes. They come with a variety of settings for grinding for maximum consistency. However, they are bulky, loud and expensive.

Before kickstarting the grinding process, here is a quick take on the types of coffee beans:

There are in total four main coffee bean types namely Robusta, Arabica, Liberica and Excelsa. Each category is distinguished by taking into consideration their characteristics. If you are new to the world of coffee beans, we have labelled them in a simpler form like below:

Grounded Beans: Ground beans are whole coffee beans that are accessible easily. To enjoy a coffee like the coffee conssoniurs do, always rely on grounded beans. They serve you with a delectable coffee experience with the help of its freshness and long lasting flavour.

Espresso Beans: Espresso beans fall under the Robusta and Arabica coffee bean category. You can brew them in an espresso coffee grinder. They are originally roasted more and grounded finely to dive deeper into the aromatic coffee flavour.

Why should you look at the best coffee grinder in India?

If you want your aromatic coffee to sponsor a trip to heaven every time you slurp a sip, then you ought to bring home the best coffee grinder in India. The main reason is to whip a highly refined coffee whenever you feel the urge to hit yourself with caffeine. Secondly, they ensure an even extraction of coffee. Are you a coffee addict? You need no reason to proudly own the best coffee grinders in town.

Snatch a glimpse of the best coffee grinder in India:

Type A: Manual Coffee Grinder

1. Cafe JEI Manual Coffee Grinder

Are you a new joinee of the coffee club? Are you looking for the best coffee grinder in India? Check out this manual coffee grinder to grind the beans like a pro! It has adjustable settings, six size precision grinding technology, a high quality ceramic conical burr for a trouble free grinding process. It has an exquisite detailing and stainless steel burrs for easy cleaning. The handles of this best grinder have a strong grip. This manual grinder is the best appliance you need to master the art of coffee brewing.

Price: Rs. 3100

Deal: Rs. 1249

2. InstaCuppa Manual Coffee Grinder

This InstaCuppa Manual Coffee Grinder has 18 adjustable settings for grinding coffee beans to perfection. It does not generate heat during the grinding process and hence maintains the flavour of the beans. It uses the burrs just like burr processors to serve you with 100 percent grinding consistency. You can use this manual grinder without any additional effort. You can ground your coffee beans in just 10 minutes with this InstaCuppa Manual Coffee Grinder at your hands.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 1299

3. Verilux® Coffee Grinder

This manual coffee grinder ranks high on the list of the best coffee grinder in India. It comes with 2 glass jars, ceramic burrs, and a stainless steel handle that allows you to enjoy any type of cafe like coffee sitting at home. It is a durable and easy-to-maintain coffee bean grinder machine that allows you to easily enjoy espresso, french press, drip, cold brew and percolator. You can grind the coffee beans to desirable roughness with this manual coffee grinder in your kitchen.

Price: Rs. 2014

Deal: Rs. 1499

4. TIMEMORE Chestnut C2 Manual Coffee Grinder

This manual coffee grinder aids in cutting down your multiple coffee bean grinding process short. It has sharp blades that grind espresso beans as well as grounded beans to meet your brewing needs and necessities. It provides uniform grinding with zero excessively coarse grains. At the same time, the generation of fine coffee bean powder is minimised. The manual grinder is light in weight and a perfect companion for those who wish to enjoy freshly brewed coffee while on the move.

Price: Rs. 10,000

Deal: Rs. 4,800

5. Jeeone Manual Coffee Bean Grinder

This Manual coffee grinder with adjustable control helps you with coarse coffee powder. Silicone lid is soft to touch and convenient to add beans. This hand coffee grinder has a non-slip silicone base that keeps the coffee grinder in place during the grinding process. With no doubt, you can label this hand grinder as the best coffee grinder in India. The stainless steel burrs of the grinder grind the beans just like a cafe. It saves your energy and asks for no electricity to operate. The hand grinder helps you to enjoy quiet mornings without any noise. The parts of the coffee bean grinder are removable and assembled. This means that all parts are washable for utmost hygiene.

Price: Rs. 2260

Deal: Rs.1290

6. 3d Creations Hand Grinder

This manual coffee bean grinder has a wooden base and handle with adjustable gears. It has a coffee powder drawer and a grilled bean bowl for an easy grinding process. This hand coffee grinder is not less than an ornament. It has an aesthetic look that results in a highly enjoyable brewing experience. It is easy to operate. Place the coffee beans inside the bean bowl and turn the handle repeatedly. The grounded coffee will fall inside the drawer effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 4000

Deal: Rs. 1499

Type B: Burr Processors

1. InstaCuppa Rechargeable Coffee Bean Grinder

This InstaCuppa Rechargeable Coffee Bean Grinder will leave you in utmost amazement. It serves you with a ceramic conical burrs that functions on one click operation. With 5 adjustable settings for grinding, this coffee bean grinder comes with a durable structure. The airtight bottom canister is unbreakable and helps in treasuring your coffee bean’s flavour.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 2499

2. Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

This burr processor has conical burrs grinders that are exceptional at producing consistent grinds from very fine to very coarse. It might look small but can be considered as the best coffee grinder in India. It lives upto your expectation and will make you a master in brewing coffee just like a barista. Be it an espresso, french press or cappuccino enjoy them all in sheer merriment.

Price: Rs. 12,099

3. Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is an award winning burr processor that grinds the beans just the way you require. This coffee grinder is preferred by coffee professionals. If you want to brew the best coffee at home, this burr processor will aid you in exploring extensive coffee grinding and brewing methods. It is easy to use and makes coffee in a matter of seconds.

Price: Rs. 15000

Deal: Rs. 11,850

4. Cafflano® Krinder Metal Burr Coffee Grinder

For an effortless coffee grinding process, bring home Cafflano® Krinder Metal Burr Coffee Grinder. It has a compact size and an ergonomic design to make the coffee brewing process a trouble free task. It is compatible with any type of coffee beans. It cuts down the time to grind coffee beans without leaving behind any residue. It has a tempered stainless steel burr processor with sharp edge holding capabilities. Grind the beans with minimal effort and you are ready to slurp a divine coffee only with this best coffee grinder in India.

Price: Rs. 10,995

Deal: Rs. 7925

5. Fellow Ode Flat Burr Coffee Grinder

Fellow Ode Flat Burr Coffee Grinder is the best grinder out of all the coffee grinding machines available for purchase online. It has 31 adjustable options of grinding. The automatic shut off functionality of this coffee bean grinder makes it a must have kitchen appliance. It dominates brewed coffee and stands out coffee bean grinding options. It will not be wrong if you label this coffee bean grinder as the best coffee grinder in India as it does everything to make sure you are satisfied with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 48,195

Deal: Rs. 28999

6. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Baratza Sette 30 Conical Burr Grinder

Grind the beans in the best coffee grinder in India. This grinder incorporates the flawless burr processor that is purely designed for your high end coffee expectations. The coffee bean grinder produces an exceptional espresso grind that leaves no space for disappointments. This coffee bean grinder is a wise choice if you are an occasional coffee brewer. The coffee bean grinder follows a new mechanism that has a rotating outer burr in addition to the inner burr that is fixed for a truly revolutionary design. The design of this coffee bean grinder offers double the efficiency of similarly sized grinders. Coffee passes straight through the coffee bean grinder vertically and makes the coffee making process a fuss free job.

Price: Rs. 20,499

Type C: Electric Coffee Bean Grinder

1. De'Longhi KG200 Electric Coffee Bean Grinder

De'Longhi KG200 Electric Coffee Bean Grinder has received immense appreciation due to its transparent and removable ground coffee container. With simple operation and three stages of coffee bean grinding options, this one the best coffee grinders meet every need of a coffee fan. It grinds the beans for espresso coffee, moka or filter coffee seamlessly. All you have to do is press the push key to grind the coffee beans. It operates effectively with the help of stainless steel blades. The transparent detachable coffee pot is easy to clean with the help of the complimentary cleaning brush.

Price: Rs. 3750

Deal: Rs. 3749

2. DR MILLS DM-7452 Electric Coffee Bean Grinder

This coffee bean grinder contains a lid with a viewing window. Now you can snatch a glimpse of your desired coffee grinding process in a jiffy. It is a multifunctional coffee bean grinder that makes it a valuable electric coffee bean grinder. The push top of the coffee bean grinder facilitates easy operations. It has a large capacity that makes the coffee grinding process a job of merriment. The detachable cup is rust resistant and dish wash free. This coffee grinding machine with large capacity paves way for one time grind.

Price: Rs. 5800

Deal: Rs. 2930

3. SToK Coffee Grinder

This SToK Coffee Grinder serves you with a 200 watts powerful motor with double stainless steel blades. It works well to grind coffee beans within the matter of seconds. The manual coffee seed grinder machine or a burr processor will stand nowhere near it. This is a sheet winner when it comes to finalising the best coffee bean grinder in India. The one touch safe operation is highly appreciated to suit every coffee lover’s brew.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1499

4. Delonghi KG40 Electric Coffee Bean Grinder

Want to indulge in freshly brewed coffee? Bring this best coffee bean grinder home straight away. The push button will grind the beans and the pulse lid will ensure that your grinding process is hassle free. It has the capacity to grind coffee up to 12 cups in one go. The transparent and removable coffee grinding jar is easy to wash. In addition, this coffee grinder machine occupies less space and offers everything that a coffee addict needs for a perfect brew.

Price: Rs. 4290

Deal: Rs. 3867

5. Budan Electric Coffee Grinder

The Budan Conical Burr Grinder makes rich, bold and flavorful coffee grounds a reality. With 31 settings from coarse to extra fine, a coffin fan can seamlessly choose the perfect grinding option for delicious espresso, pour-over, french press, drip, and so much more. This coffee bean grinder is said to be the best coffee bean grinder in India because of its fast grinding process. With a sleek and streamlined digital control display, you can keep a track of your grounded beans.

Price: Rs. 34.995

Deal: Rs. 14,999

6. DR MILLS DM-7445 Electric Coffee Grinder Machine

This DR MILLS DM-7445 Electric Coffee Grinder Machine is an electric coffee bean grinder with impressive features. If you wish to grind the beans then just hold the button for operation and release it whenever you feel like stopping. You can make it coarse and fine by operating at a different time. This best coffee bean grinder machine can yield up to 7 cups of coffee. The stainless steel blades of the coffee bean grinder ensures 100 percent good performance.

Price: Rs. 4600

Deal: Rs. 2350

Out of this massive list of best coffee bean grinder in India, which one is making its way to your kitchen? Is it a manual grinder, coffee bean grinder machine, electric coffee bean grinder or a burr coffee grinder? Kickstart your day with freshly brewed coffee and sink into the mesmerising flavour of a variety of coffees. Be it grounded beans or espresso beans, you will own a coffee grinding jar that brings to you an array of grinding. Grind the beans as per your desire and make some space in your kitchen for the best coffee grinder. Believe us or not, these coffee bean grinders are worth the hype and indeed the best companion to your other food processors. Feeling lethargic? Feeling low? Or do you want to make other baristas jealous? Buckle up! These best coffee bean grinders are waiting for you.

FAQs

Is a coffee grinder worth it?

Yes, of course. Coffee grinders are worth every penny if it fulfills every need and necessities. If you are a coffee addict and wish to cut down on your cafe-visiting bills, then you should definitely invest in a coffee grinder that is durable, convenient, easy to clean and operate with. Freshly brewed coffee is always a better option to slurp at any time of the day. Coffee grinders are the best solution to treasure the freshness, flavour and rich aroma of coffee beans. Remember, higher the price the better the quality.

What aspects should I look at before purchasing a coffee grinder?

Before purchasing a coffee grinder you should look at three crucial aspects: Specifications, Durability and Price. You must also pay heed to secondary aspects like various options of grinding, grinder types, grinding process, expected time to grind and also the type of beans it is designed to grind up to perfection. Simultaneously look at the grind settings as well the dosing options, voltage, speed and optimum performance.

What should I select the best coffee grinder?

Make sure you are well versed with the features of the coffee grinder. While selecting the best coffee grinder, be sure about the things that you need your coffee grinder to serve you with. a) Compare the grinder types and their functions. b) Know your coffee beans. c) Pay attention to your budget before making up the final decision.

How do I clean a coffee grinder?

Always remove the hopper and the chamber before beginning with the cleaning process. To clean sharp blades or burrs use a cleaning brush that is designed especially for coffee grinders. Reassemble the coffee grinder as much as you can by following expected instructions. It is advisable to clean your coffee grinder at least twice a week for better functioning. Ineffective cleaning can clog coffee beans for up to 3 weeks and hamper the functioning of your coffee grinder. The ground coffee grinder should be washed with mild soap and warm water. You can also rely on grinder cleaning tablets if accessible.

Why is a manual coffee grinder better than an electric coffee bean grinder?

Manual coffee grinder are less noisy and don’t generate heat amid the grinding process. Though they ask for little human energy, they are long lasting and work only under your control. Electric coffee bean grinder offers more technical grinding options. They generate little amounts of heat which might play with your coffee's original taste and flavour. Electric coffee grinders might heat up and compel you to rest the machine for some time before kick starting the grinding process again.

How to maintain a burr coffee grinder and clean the burrs?

Burr coffee grinders or burr processors are known for their uniformity and consistency of grinding coffee beans. After frequent use, the burr might get dirty or wear out. You can quickly clean it with the help of a cleaning brush or pore in uncooked rice and run the grinder. You can also take out the hopper to pop the burr. This helps in effective cleaning. If your burr coffee grinder lives long, you can replace the burrs or the blades in a budget-friendly manner.

What are the various grind sizes for different coffee brewing methods?

If you wish to brew an aeropress or drip coffee, make sure the grind size of your coffee beans is medium. Grind the beans very coarsely for enjoying a cold brew and french press. A fine grind size is recommended to whip a delicious espresso, moka pot as well a Turkish coffee.

