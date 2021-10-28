Best floor mats you need from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale to style up home
If you want your home to be a place that's comfortable, cosy and clean, choosing the right mats has got a lot to do with it. Apart from protecting the floor, adding a finishing touch and an added sense of comfort, floor mats are also part of home decor and make sure to keep your place neat and tidy. Bathroom, kitchen or hall, here are 5 handpicked high-quality floor mats at affordable prices you must have on your radar to amp up your home.
Waterproof Mat
Slippery floors can cause a lot of damage. Especially if you have kids at your home, you have to be ten times more careful with them not falling and hitting hard on slippery bathroom floors. This waterproof mat can be cut into the desired shape and used as a bathing mat.
Microfiber Abstract Mat
The bath rug makes an excellent choice for master baths and guest or kid’s bathrooms alike. Whether placed next to a bathtub or shower, this everyday rug provides a cosy, dry place to stand.
Striped Mat
With high-quality microfibril, this striped design mat can be placed anywhere for a cosy and fluffy floor. The non-slip TPR backing feature keeps the Mat in place even in wet conditions.
Grass Door Mat
You can use this grass mat as carpet inside the house, for landscaping the garden or for decorating the balcony. It is easy to clean and maintain and is durable and long-lasting, fire-resistant and UV defender.
Digital Printed Mat
This printed lightweight mat can be used to add some fun spin to your home with its chic design. It’ll make the floors look more enchanting and cool.
Also Read: Top notch hacks to improve eyesight