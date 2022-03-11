House is a place that determines your mood and style of living. In this contemporary world, where everything has been modernised with digital assets, make sure you dont ignore the traditional artistic and aesthetic decorative items. They are the best home decor items that will create a luxurious vibe at home. How to upgrade your small room decor? Take a note of these home decor accessories and items to uplift your way of living.

Best home decor items you should vouch at the earliest:

1. Sanded Edge - Smartly Priced Solid Wood Floor Lamp

This attractive light is the perfect addition to your living room, family room, bedroom, dorm room, home office, craft room, kitchen or any open concept living space. It is a modern piece of art that you will definitely love. It is a modern home decor item that will revamp your interior decor story in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 12,400

Deal: Rs. 6100

2. Urooz Macramé Wall Hanging Shelf

This Urooz Macramé Wall Hanging Shelf is an Indoor Boho wall decor item. The handmade woven cotton rope is minutely binded together for a sustainable Bohemian effect. The hanging shelf is sturdy, stronger and one of the best home decor items that highlights the eco friendly nature within you.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 449

3. CRYSTAHEAL Seven Chakra Natural Healing Crystal Gemstone Bonsai Money Tree

Apart from wall decor, the interior decor items like feng shui, dream catcher and certain positively and luck attracting home decor items magnify the beauty of your home. This Feng Shui Beautiful Seven Chakra Natural Color Healing Gemstone Tree helps in healing your spirit and mind when at home. It is an alluring piece of decor that adds modernity to your home.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 539

4. YUKANY Polyvinyl Chloride Fancy Sparkling Striped Beads String

Strings curtains have a stylish appearance and are great for letting light into your home. Give your home a bright and modernistic appeal with this designer YUKANY Polyvinyl Chloride Fancy Sparkling Striped Beads String. Dress any door or window with this beautiful and stylish string curtain and hook your guests.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1149

5. Shopvilla Metal Antique Big Hanging Decorative Watch

While deciding your interior decor story make sure you pay heed to the home decor items as well. After furniters, what comes next is the type of showpieces you place in every nook and corner of the house. But while decorating the wall, antique watches come into picture. And this Antique Big Hanging Decorative Watch with roman numbers is a must have element in your home.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 1199

6. Carpet collection Micro Silk Fiber Shaggy

In order to uplift the decor of your living room, do make some space for this best home decor item. This shaggy is soft and handwoven. The luxurious appearance makes it the centre point of attraction that will redefine the pre existing story of your house.

Price: Rs. 5499

Deal: Rs. 2799

7. Hopdezyo Wooden Crafter Antique Tripod

Hopdezyo Wooden Crafter Antique Tripod is a floor lamp meant for living rooms and bedrooms. It is a decorative lamp that comes in a Jute shade and antique structure. It is a foldable and adjustable lamp that is a perfect blend of rustic, traditional and artistic flair which can easily fit with a wide range of interiors from modern, mid-century to contemporary architecture.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1339

Which of these best home decor items are making their way to your home? From floor to shelves, you can amp it all effortlessly. These home decor items will not only revive your home’s lost glory but also will add a dash of luxury to your standard of living.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

