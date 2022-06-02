Top 35 home decor stores in America to revamp your home

Home decoration is an art, and with great home decor stores available everywhere, it has now become really easy to get creative aesthetic decoration ideas and redecorate your home. A home is considered a temple as we live there with our loved ones, enjoying each and every moment. Even if we get to live in a 5-star hotel for 10 days, we feel great and comfortable only after coming back to our home. There are many home decor stores in America that will give you all the items to give an attractive and aesthetic look to your house.

Nothing beats a home refresh. When it comes to decorating a house, it is all about the details. From the rugs to the table lamps, every minute detail counts. Many people think that decorating/revamping the house would cost a fortune, but it doesn't have to be that way. There are many home decor stores from luxury to reasonable ones wherein you can find everything that you are looking for, and create a place that evokes a happy, cozy, and calm energy. Let us now take a look at some of the best stores for home decor.

Top 15 home decor stores in America to redecorate your house

1. Nickey Kehoe

Located in Los Angeles, United States, this is one of the best home decor stores that offer a unique selection of vintage and contemporary home furnishings and home decor accessories. Amy Kehoe and Todd Nickey are the masterminds behind this popular store. Nickey comes from a retail design background, and Kehoe's background is steeped in hospitality design.

They have worked together to complete various residential and hotel projects in Southern California. Their unique blend of modernity and simplicity keeps their aesthetic timeless, fresh, and vibrant.

They formed Nickey · Kehoe, Inc. in 2004 and since then, there has been no looking back for them. They share a great vision of making every home look beautiful, and their selection of handpicked goods such as furniture and accessories reflect elegance, modernity, simplicity, attention to detail, and design rigor.

The famous Nickey Kehoe collection includes a modern sofa, curved sofa, spindle back viewing settee, curved bed, tufted ottoman, table lamps, and so on.

They have everything in great design for bedrooms, outdoor space, living hall, kitchen, garden, and so on.

You can shop all the items at their website https://nickeykehoe.com/

Address: 7266 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States

Contact No: +1 323-954-9300

Website: https://nickeykehoe.com/

2. Sue Fisher King

If you have great ideas for home decor and want those ideas to come to life, then you must visit Sue Fisher King once. It gives a wonderful shopping experience to everyone and has been a landmark in San Francisco, US, for 40 years.

Sue Fisher King believes in discovering artisanal and crafted work from around the globe to provide the best items to people. Their collection is a reflection of beauty, modernity, levity, and curiosity.

It is owned by Sue King who is driven by curiosity and loves delighting the customers by providing them with the best shopping experience. She loves traveling the world to discover beautiful and functional items. Everything that she and her team members select has beauty and a story hidden inside.

The collection at the store reflects passion and creativity, and its goal is to provide a true shopping experience to everyone. Sue Fisher King is considered "the only place to shop" for home decor items by many people.

They have a range of home decor items in their showroom such as tabletop, pillows, vases, cachepots, furniture, and so on. You can visit the store to have a look at these great items or shop online at https://www.suefisherking.com/

Address: 3067 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94115, United States

Contact No: +1 888-811-7276

Website: https://www.suefisherking.com/

3. KRB NYC

KRB was opened by Kate Rheinstein Brodsky in 2014. The store offers a unique curated selection of home accessories, antiques, vintage furniture, lamps, rugs, pillows, and so on. Located on 74th Street in New York, KRB brings a fresh perspective to fresh, vintage, and timeless designs.

You can do in-store shopping or also inquire about the purchase at their website https://krbnyc.com/

Address: 138 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021, United States

Contact No: +1 212-288-2221

Website: https://krbnyc.com/

4. Copper Beech

This is one of the best home decor stores in the United States of America. It is a joint venture between designers Dan Fink and Thomas O'Brien. They have great taste in home accessories and so, they have filled their shop with unique, refined, and beautiful items. Right from kitchen crockery to furniture, this is a 'one-stop destination for all your home decor needs.

You can visit the store to do the shopping or get the necessary items on their website.

Address: 133 S Country Rd, Bellport, NY 11713, United States

Contact No: +1 631-286-0202

Website: https://copperbeechbythesea.com/

5. Garde

Garde is a marvelous home decor store that was founded by Scotti Sitz, and John Davidson in 2012. Both of them possess great enthusiasm to create something new, and due to their love and compassion for aesthetics and design, Garde was created.

Their vision is to bring together talented designers, furniture makers, artists, and ceramicists from around the world to create beautiful designs that will make everybody's jaw drop.

If you are looking for a unique piece item made by talented artists and designers to redecorate your home, then Garde is a place for you.

There are so many categories to explore at Garde including accessories, textiles, lighting, jewelry, and so on.

It is an in-store shopping store, so if you are in LA, do visit the store or explore their website to have a peek at their products.

Address: 7410 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States

Contact No: +1 323-424-4667

Website: https://gardeshop.com/

6. Mitchell Black Home Décor

If you wish to get gorgeous wall coverings in any style, then you must go to Mitchell Black Home Decor once. Their wallpapers are made to order at a Chicago-based art studio. One can order customized wallpaper and get a free design consultation on colors, designs, and patterns.

You can also specify statement-making floor mats or wall murals. But, make sure to get an appointment first before visiting the store.

Address: 1802 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL 60613, United States

Contact No: +1 312-667-4477

Website: https://mitchellblack.com/

7. Obsolete

Obsolete is one of the best home decor stores in Los Angeles. It isn't just any normal home decor store, because it contains a vast array of antiquities and home decor items that have a classic look. The store has a wide variety of options for you to buy home decor items such as clocks, sofas, rugs, garden planters, etc. to make your house look ravishing.

You can go through their website and check out all the products there, or you can also visit the store and get everything you want.

Address: 11270 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230, United States

Contact No: +1 310-399-0024

Website: https://www.obsoleteinc.com/

8. HOUSEWRIGHT Gallery

Housewright Gallery is in Seattle and was established by architect Steve Hoedemaker and designer Tim Pfeiffer. Both of them had a passion for creating and designing homes in an impeccable way, and that is how they created the idea of the Housewright Gallery.

The gallery showcases a curated collection of home aesthetics.

The showroom features an eclectic range of artwork, textiles, furniture, lamps, lighting, and other objects. They cover different types of styles like new and vintage from around the world which makes this store unique and wholesome. You can visit the store for in-store shopping or also go through their website once to see what kind of products they have.

Address: 1224 S Bailey St, Seattle, WA 98108, United States

Contact No: +1 206-566-6117

Website: https://housewrightgallery.com/

9. Lars Bolander

Lars Bolander is known for introducing Gustavian vintage designs to the audience and is a highly popular home decor store in America. Lars Bolander was a famous Swedish interior designer who has been featured in House Beautiful, World of Interiors, The Robb Report, Architectural Digest, The Wall Street Journal, Chinese Residence, and Elle Decor.

During his education at the Stockholm School of Art, he discovered his love for art and interiors. Today, you can find his stores in New York City at different places. He had a unique taste in interiors that resulted in the most ravishing antiques and accessories.

Over the years, Lars Bolander's store developed fame of its own, owing to the great home decor items at the store, that are highly appealing to the eyes. You must visit this store once for a great in-store shopping experience.

Address: 1300 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880, United States

Contact No: +1 203-292-6886

Website: http://www.larsbolander.com/

10. Larger Cross - Life in the Country

Larger Cross was founded by Alice Minnich who has spent 11 years in interior design. Larger Cross is one of the most popular stores for home decor in America and features an amazing blend of country house essentials, antique English furniture, Chinese blue-and-white porcelain, candles, and French willow baskets. Most of the products at Larger Cross - Life in the Country are inspired by nature and changing seasons.

All in all, it is a great store to get home decor ideas and change the complete look of your house.

Address: 39 Old Turnpike Rd, Oldwick, NJ 08858, United States

Website: https://largercross.com/

11. March

March is one of the best stores to shop for the kitchen, pantry, and home. It is located in the Pacific Heights in San Francisco and is known for its one-of-a-kind collection of handcrafted home decor items and furniture.

March includes a lot of products across various categories including decor, tabletop, furniture, cookware, pantry, and so on.

Address: 3075 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94115, United States

Contact No: +1 415-931-7433

Website: https://marchsf.com/

12. Watson Kennedy Fine Home

If you want to refurbish your house with a vintage look, then this is the store you should go to. It features classic vintage and new furniture, bath products, houseware and linens, and so on.

The store is owned by Watson Kennedy and he has won Northwest Design Award for interior design. He aims to create designs that are rich in experience, and style, and are timeless. This is the reason why every product that you see at Watson Kennedy Fine Home will give an aesthetic vibe to you.

The store includes a variety of products in categories like home decor, paper goods, and vintage items. apothecary, pantry, and so on.

Address: 1022 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, United States

Contact No: +1 206-652-8350

Website: https://watsonkennedy.com/

13. Il Buco Vita

Il Buco Vita is in New York City and is considered one of the best home decor stores for antique Italian collections. In their shop, you will find a classic curation of homewares and antiques made by local designers and artists.

The front of the shophouses is a small cafe that is known for offering coffee, snacks, house-made pastries, and artisan pantry products.

In a nutshell, this is a great home decor store to get new and antique Italian housewares, pottery, candles, and more.

Address: 4 E 2nd St Fl. 1, New York, NY 10003, United States

Contact No: +1 917-261-2248

Website: https://ilbuco.com/

14. The Flat

The Flat is a one-stop destination to shop for art, antiques, design, lighting, furniture, and so on. It opened up in 2016 and was set up like a flat that had lots of vintage products, art, objects, accessories, tabletops, and other home decor items. Becky Gross curated an epic mix of products to give customers everything that they need for home decor.

Address: 66 Fort Point St, Norwalk, CT 06855, United States

Contact No: +1 203-557-6854

Website: https://www.theflatwestport.com/

15. Yowie

Yowie is a great store for buying home goods. It is known for creating in-house products that put forward the best work of artisans. The products are designed in a way that will give you joy, fun, and a bit of nostalgia. You can buy lamps, towels, linens, and many more products from here.

Address: 716 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, United States

Contact: You can contact them at their email id hello@shopyowie.com

Website: https://www.shopyowie.com/

If you don’t want to get into the hassle of visiting a store and buying home décor items, then don’t worry at all. These days, everything is available online, so you can decorate your house and give it a great look from the comfort of your home with online home décor sites. Simply, scroll down these websites, purchase whatever you want, and the item will be delivered to you. So, simple right? You also have the advantage to compare the prices and knowing customer ratings before buying the product on online platforms. So, now that we have covered in-store shopping home décor stores, let us have a look at some of the great online home decor stores in America.

Top 20 online home decor stores in America for home aesthetics:

1. Wayfair

If you don't want to burn a hole in your pocket while shopping for home decor items, then it is a great idea to shop on Wayfair. They have a massive range of products, from holiday decor to rugs, they have everything that you could possibly be searching for to give an attractive look to your house. Also, the prices are reasonable here and you can get an idea about the product by looking at the customer reviews.

Wayfair was founded in 2002 and was formerly known as CSN stores. They have an online platform where they offer 14 million items. They operate five retail websites namely, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, Perigold, the main Wayfair site, and AllModern.

Website: https://www.wayfair.com/

2. Walmart

If you are confused about where to start shopping for your home, then Walmart is the best site to go to. It is a popular and very simple website that is easy to navigate. Although, Walmart is not the first choice for many people to get home decor items, however, you can get some pretty good deals at the website.

There are vases, curtains, decorative storage items, rugs, candles, and so many other decorative items for the home at Walmart. So, what are you waiting for? Shop now!

Website: https://www.walmart.com/

3. West Elm

If you want to create a stylish space with elegant and sober home accessories, then you must visit the website of West Elm once. It provides home decor and modern furniture filled with vibrant designs and colors. Their furniture pieces are not too weighty and look stylish. The sofas too are elegant-looking with modern designs.

Website: https://www.westelm.com/

4. Pottery Barn

If you are a fan of the famous American sitcom show 'Friends' then there is no way you haven't heard about Pottery Barn. It is a great upscale home furnishing store chain with retail stores in Canada, Australia, Mexico, and the United States.

This is a one-stop destination for timeless kitchenware, furniture, lamps, rugs, bedsheets, and so on. You will find everything that you need for home decor at this place. Browse their indoor and outdoor furniture, accessories, rugs, decor, and more. Also, you can get all the products at decent prices.

Website: https://www.potterybarn.com/

5. The Nopo

To get top-notch quality products, you must visit the website of The Nopo. It was founded by Kelly Breakstone Roth and Shanny Harel, who love traveling and wanted to inspire people to create something beyond their cultural boundaries.

The Nopo connects online shoppers with artists and tries to bridge language and geographical barriers by facilitating safe payment, promoting fair trade, and providing reliable and timely shipping services.

The prices at The Nopo are a bit high, but the artisans are worth the investment. All in all, it is a great place to shop if you want to get premium-quality products.

Website: https://www.thenopo.com/

6. High Fashion Home

High Fashion Home gives the freedom to the customers to choose from a huge selection of high-design products at reasonable prices without compromising quality and value.

The website allows you to scroll down and see many products for home decor and get ideas for living rooms, dining rooms, offices, bedrooms, gardens, and so on.

Also, High Fashion Home is in a partnership with Arbor Day Foundation, so with every piece of furniture that you purchase, they are committed to planting one tree.

Website: https://www.highfashionhome.com/

7. CB2

CB2 is the younger sibling of Crate & Barrel and is more affordable than the original. This is the store where you will get all the products with high design and style. Also, the home decor items are made with a proper focus on shape, material, and unique design. You will find many things here such as barware, furniture, lighting, bath linens, and so on at reasonable prices.

Website: https://www.cb2.com/

8. One Kings Lane

One Kinga Lane is one of the best luxury online home decor stores that was founded by Susan Feldman and Ali Pincus in March 2009. It features home accessories and furniture to give a lively feeling to your home.

Website: https://www.onekingslane.com/

9. Article

It is true that Article doesn't have a huge selection online for home decor items, however, it does have beautiful couches, furniture, tables, nightstands, and chairs, that are worth browsing. Just check out their website to get great deals on the products.

Website: https://www.article.com/

10. Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach is an online store wherein you will get all the high-end home decor items such as cool furniture, home accessories, beautiful chairs, and so on. An important thing to note is that all of these come from top brands and designers like HAY, Herman Miller, Florence Knoll, and so on.

Website: https://www.dwr.com/

11. HomeGoods

This is a great place to shop for cute rags, throw pillows, candles, and other home decor items. You will get striking deals at their website online on every product. So, go and check it out now.

Website: https://www.homegoods.com/international.html

12. Michaels

Michaels is the go-to destination to find great home decor items. It has a plethora of home decor items such as accent furniture, candles, frames, kitchenware, rugs, and so on at reasonable prices.

Website: https://www.michaels.com/

13. Nordstrom Rack

It is one of the best online home decor stores that have an array of products such as kitchenware, art & wall decor, bedding, rugs & doormats, and so on. Just scroll through the website and choose your favorite item to decorate your house.

Website: https://www.nordstromrack.com/

14. Target

If you want to get a wide range of beautiful products at a budget-friendly cost, then you should go to Target for your shopping. You will find everything here for home decor such as curtains, furniture, throw pillows, wall decor, and so on.

Website: https://www.target.com/

15. Society6

The collection of Society 6 features products made by different independent artists. Whether you want wallpaper or a bar stool, this is a go-to place if you want to shop at a reasonable price.

Website: https://society6.com/

16. Dot & Bo

Dot & Bo is one of the best online home decor stores wherein you can get recurrent deals on art, furniture, decor & pillows. This is a great website to get all the items for your house such as tables, armchairs, rugs, blankets, outdoor seating, bathroom linens, and so on. It is an excellent source for shopping for renters, students, and first-time homeowners.

Website: https://www.dotandbo.com/

17. Amazon

When we are talking about online shopping sites for home decor, how can we forget Amazon, isn't it? One must be living under a rock if they haven't heard about Amazon. This website is hugely popular worldwide and sells products in different categories such as books, clothes, home decor, accessories, and so on.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/

18. Chairish

Do you want to give a vintage look to your place? If yes, then Chairish is the store for you. They have products across different categories such as furniture, art, lighting, decor, bed+ bath, rugs, outdoor, and so on. You can get these products at discounted rates and refurbish your house.

Website: https://www.chairish.com/

19. Hayneedle

Hayneedle is a great online home decor store to accessorize your house. It includes a lot of products not just for adults but also for kids.

Also, they offer discounts on some products, so browse the website now to get a curated collection of home accessories and furniture.

Website: https://www.hayneedle.com/

20. McGee & Co

Get the best furniture, accessories, and home decor items designed by Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee & Co Team. This is one of the best home decor stores you can find online wherein you can get all the things for your home at affordable prices.

Website: https://www.mcgeeandco.com/

What should you look for while getting home decor items:

1. Affordability

One can't deny that price plays a significant role when it comes to purchasing anything. The prices of home decor items can vary from store to store. In some cases, they can be expensive, while some stores can offer you good products at a reasonable price. When it comes to decorating/redecorating your home, you should always plan a budget and then go shopping. If you have a tight budget, then you should shop at places where you can get good discounts.

2. Need-basis purchase

When it comes to home decor, sometimes, less is more. Many times, when we visit a store, we think we might need a certain item when we don't really need it. So, make a list beforehand of what items you need to revamp your house and shop accordingly. If you find a product that is not on your list but compliments your house, then go for it. But do not overdo it, or else it will do more harm than good. Planning for a budget and what items you need for home decor is always necessary before going shopping.

3. Material

There are many different types of materials that are used to make home decor items such as plastic, glass, fiber, and so on. If you have young children at your house, you can opt for pieces that are not so fragile and break easily. If you are firm that you will be able to take good care of your home decor items, then you can opt for a beautiful delicate sculpture or vase.

4. Shipping time

While it is true that patience is a great virtue to have, however, when it comes to decorating our homes, we kind of start losing our patience sometimes because we want everything on time.

There are many online home decor stores that can ship furniture and other household items within a few days, while others may need several weeks. So, make up your mind on how fast you need your items, even if they are not essentials. If you are not a fan of online purchasing, you can simply go to the nearby home decor store and get essential items from there.

5. Style

Do you prefer vintage style or glam accents? Are you a maximalist or a minimalist? These questions will help you determine how to decorate your home. Your house is a reflection of you too, so you should always have a clear sense of what kind of aesthetic and look you want to give to your home and shop accordingly. Otherwise, you will end up wasting a lot of money on items that you don't really need.

The crux is that revamping your home is a huge deal, so make sure you make a well-detailed plan before shopping for home decor items.

Conclusion

Revamping your home is one of the most creative things to do. How you decorate your kitchen, what plants you have in your garden, and what type of furniture you have in your living room, as it all defines the uniqueness inside you. The home decor stores mentioned in this article will help you make your house into a beautiful home with luxury and elegance.

