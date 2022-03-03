Best kitchen chimney brands in India that will keep your kitchen clean and tidy

Best kitchen chimney brands in India are emerging at a faster pace. The main intention of fixing up a kitchen chimney is to control the presence of carbon monoxide while cooking. A kitchen chimney absorbs excess oil, heat, grease and smoke while cooking. If you are a passionate chef or indulge yourself into heavy cooking then you ought to check out chimney brands in India. There are various types of kitchen chimneys available in India for purchase namely auto clean chimney, ductless chimney, modular kitchen chimney, copper chimney, modern kitchen chimney and kitchen chimney without duct. Before you finalise the best kitchen chimney make sure you look at the kitchen chimney design, kitchen chimney size and kitchen chimney installation process.

Have a look at the best kitchen chimney brands in India:

1. Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Curved Glass Autoclean Chimney

This kitchen chimney is an auto clean chimney with filterless technology and great suction power. It also senses motion while cooking. It is supposed to be mounted on a wall. The curved glass of the kitchen chimney has a black finish making it a modern kitchen chimney to fix it in your modular kitchen. The chinmet is a touch control chimney with a trendy design. The oil collector cuts down your cleaning energy seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 29,990

Deal: Rs. 14,990

2. Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

This kitchen chimney comes with stainless steel baffle filters. It has a three speed power suction technology. For a contemporary touch, this kitchen chimney comes with a bright LED light and push button control. This kitchen chimney serves you with a pyramid style structure and side wall mounting ability. With this chimney in the kitchen, your life will be simpler in the kitchen.

Price: Rs. 14,500

Deal: Rs. 5699

3. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

This auto clean chimney is one of the best selling kitchen chimney brands in India. It has a filterless technology, LED lamps, touch control panel and a motion sensor. It is less noisy and comes with an oil collector. Now you don't have to find answers to your long lived question- How to clean the kitchen chimney? This kitchen chimney with perfect style, structure and dimensions aces in elegance and performance.

Price: Rs. 23,990

Deal: Rs. 11,990

4. BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney

This BlowHot Chimney comes with a baffle filter which is better than any cassette filter that keeps the smoke out of your kitchen by sending it directly to the outlet or kitchen chimney pipe. For the proper lighting at your cooktop and pans, this chimney is installed with 2 LED Lamps. This kitchen chimney is shock proof and works on noiless operations.

Price: Rs. 12990

Deal: Rs. 5215

5. Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

This Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney will make your life easier in the kitchen. It provides you a smoke free cooking experience. The powerful motor and auto cleaning technology of the kitchen chimney ensures that your kitchen is oil and germ free. It keeps your kitchen clean and tidy and ensures that the walls near your stove are non-sticky.

Price: Rs. 25,990

Deal: Rs. 10,999

6. SURYA Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

This kitchen chimney will save you from the pain of cleaning greasy and oil titles of your kitchen. It is one of the kitchen chimney brands in India with an auto glass opening hand wave sensor. It is a completely automatic kitchen chimney that will be a definite match to your modular kitchen. It comes with a heat pad which can clean the chimney by just pressing a button.

Price: Rs. 29,999

Deal: Rs. 14,488

7. Kutchina Kitchen Chimney

This kitchen chimney is a 3rd generation dry auto clean chimney. It has a 100 percent durable copper winding motor. It has an incandescent lamp for a brighter cooking experience. It has an elegant design and a filterless technology. This kitchen chimney is suitable for 2 to 4 burner stove. The intelligent technology and strong suction power of the kitchen chimney is highly appreciated by the majority of the buyers.

Price: Rs. 12,990

Deal: Rs. 8990

8. Glen 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Straight Line Chimney

Glen 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Straight Line Chimney for kitchen is a stainless steel kitchen chimney with a black finish. You can save your kitchen from looking compact and cluttered by bringing home this best kitchen chimney brand in India. The minimalist structure and dimensions of the kitchen chimney makes the installation process easy and a swift task. It is a sleek model of kitchen chimneys that upgrade your kitchen’s decor.

Price: Rs. 12,595

Deal: Rs. 6298

Stop gazing at the kitchen chimney images and take a step forward to bring them home. We are sure your kitchen will undergo a systematic transformation after the installation of the kitchen chimney. Your frantic search for the best kitchen chimney brands in India comes to an end today!

