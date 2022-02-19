Best kitchen tools that are super handy and will keep your hands trouble free

The lockdown has made a lot of us spend time in the kitchen. Even people who had never stepped foot into a kitchen, have embraced new hobbies like baking and cooking different recipes that they find on youtube. If cooking is something you have to do on a daily basis, then here are a few kitchenware products that will make your process easier and faster without troubling your hands. These kitchen items and multipurpose kitchen tools will help in saving time.

Holder Slicer

This holder features unique stainless steel prongs that allow you to hold sliced vegetables hands-free. This handy gadget not only holds the vegetable for you (no more stinky hands), but also guides your knife for perfectly even slices. If you do not want to touch an onion, this gadget will be a great solution. It slices uniform sections of tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, carrots, even hard-boiled eggs.

Price: Rs.291

Buy Now

Peeler & Grater

This multipurpose kitchen tool has an ergonomic design which makes it very easy for you to operate it. It not only shreds but also slices, which means you need to use only one tool to do it all!

Price: Rs.298

Buy Now

Mincer & Dough Cutter

This essential kitchen tool will give your desserts, salsas and kebabs the perfect texture. It also helps chop fruit and soft vegetables or nuts, mash up baby food, make salsa, guacamole and muffin topping - the options are endless! You'll be shocked by the high quality and WANT to bake more just so you can use it, which is ultimately healthier for you and your family.

Price: Rs.380

Buy Now

Crusher Presser

This top cooking tool can be used to easily mince both unpeeled garlic cloves and peeled root ginger within a few seconds. This garlic crusher is made of high-quality, food-grade 304 stainless steel so you do not have to worry about rusting at all. This garlic press doesn't just end at garlic, it also can crush ginger.

Price: Rs.278

Buy Now

Vegetable Chopper

If you are a bonafide lazy person then you definitely dread the task of chopping vegetables. If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

Hand Blender

This multipurpose hand blender will help you make all the cappuccino and lattes you can possibly want. It can also be used to beat eggs or make a delicious cup of milkshake. You can become a Barista overnight and make a cafe style coffee at home. Get creamy froth within 15-20 seconds with this milk frother.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

Silicone Cleaning Gloves

Okay I am not going to go about telling how boring and stressful it is to wash the dishes because I am sure we have all faced the horror. If you are someone who hates getting their hands dirty with leftover food then these silicone gloves are a must have. It eliminates the requirement of a sponge and you can simply put them on and scrub away all the stubborn greases, oils and dirt.

Price: Rs.298

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Best skin care routine for acne prone skin: Layer your skin correctly





