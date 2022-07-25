6 Best vintage rugs to elegantly adorn your home

Versatile and simple, a vintage rug can instantly enhance the interior decor of your home. Vintage rugs can be placed in the living room, bathroom, and anywhere in between. You can place it under an upholstery or layer it atop a larger jute piece or style it solo. Whatever you do, a vintage rug will easily catch the attention of an onlooker. Featuring good-quality fabric and artsy design, a vintage rug can never go out of style. And home decor enthusiasts will always swear by a nice, vintage rug. Since the internet is chock-full of vintage rugs these days, it could get a bit confusing to select the best one for your home. Therefore, we have done the research and shortlisted some of the best vintage rugs that will go with every type of home decor.

Here are the best vintage rugs for your home decor.

Scroll on to check out the best vintage rugs from Amazon.

1. SAFAVIEH Reflection Collection 9' x 12' Beige/Cream RFT670A Vintage Distressed Area Rug

If you want to decorate a 9X12 floor space with something more elegant than a shaggy rug, this vintage distressed rug is what you should opt for. It features a contemporary design that goes well with any kind of home decor. And the refined machine-woven construction of this rug ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug. Plus it is made from ultra silky soft premium polyester and polypropylene fibers.

2. Minoa Moroccan Farmhouse Living Room Bedroom Dining Room Large Area Rug

For those of you who want to splurge on home decor, shortlist this Moroccan-style vintage rug for starters. Featuring a boho style, this rug is ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and guest rooms. It is made from a durable synthetic with a medium pile height and it serves as an ideal base for a busy indoor space needing some softer comfort. It is available in different sizes and can be adjusted as per the empty floor space.

3. nuLOOM Harriet Vintage Medallion Fringe Area Rug

Designed with resilience against everyday wear and tear, this vintage rug is kid and pet friendly. It can withstand all the high-traffic areas of your home such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. It is a sleek and functional choice with a 0.24” pile height that allows for convenient placement in entryways, and underneath furniture. It is designed in a way that does not obstruct doorways. The colors in this rug give it a statement appeal.

4. ReaLife Machine Washable Rug

This printed rug is a delightful treat for any home decor enthusiast. It is also one of the best vintage rugs that go perfectly well with any type of room decor. This rug is flat woven without piles using premium recycled polyester for a lightweight yet durable finish that stands up to high foot traffic. It is an eco-friendly vintage rug designed for a clean environment.

5. Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug

A perfect mix of bohemian and vintage style, this rug looks stylish and plush. This stunning oriental rug is a work of art, featuring a beautiful center medallion framed with floral motifs.

It is also a sturdy choice as it is designed to withstand everyday wear. It is perfect for different areas of your home such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. And it is also easy to clean and maintain.

6. RESARE-Area Rug Carpet 8x10ft Vintage Retro Oriental Floor Rug

Boasting a bold Persian-inspired traditional design with floral and geometric patterns, this vintage rug gives formal rooms some punch and brightness, and works effortlessly with transitional, contemporary, bohemian, and shabby chic styles of decor. Thanks to this design, a stain or a small color change from dirt won’t stand out as easily as it would on a rug with a more white area. It is smooth, comfortable, and skin-friendly, basically everything we would want in a rug!

Our list of the best vintage rugs has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be of good quality and last longer than regular rugs available out there. These vintage rugs can enhance the look of any home instantly!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Comfortable bedroom rugs