Bestselling cookware sets to incorporate in your Diwali shopping

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must-have cookware sets and standalone pieces that will for sure aid you in easy cooking whilst providing a contemporary aesthetic to your kitchen owing to the well-designed pieces. From stainless-steel kadhais to non-stick tawas and clay pots, this comprehensive list is the one to turn to for advice. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Non-stick Aluminium Cookware Gift Set

Made out of Italian technology which increases the strength of the product and allows greater flexibility, this set suits the needs of your contemporary kitchen. The spiral bottom of the cookware has been scientifically developed to ensure even heating, for best results, use nylon/wooden spoons along.

PRICE: ₹ 1349

BUY NOW

2. Ceramic Biryani Pot

This ceramic-coated biryani pot can be your ideal cookware to cook delicious and flavour packed cuisines. It features a 3-layer high-grade ceramic coating, which requires only minimal oil for cooking. It does not leave any residue on the surface of the pan, making it easy to clean and maintain.

PRICE: ₹ 2290

BUY NOW

3. Induction Bottom Multi Kadhai

This set offers 1 kadhai, 2 idli plates, 1 mini idli plate, 2 dhokla/momo plates and 1 pathra plate; making it comfortable and complete cookware for steaming the treats. It’s heavy gauge induction bottom renders it a compatible fit for daily use on induction cooking as well as a gas stove.

PRICE: ₹ 1349

BUY NOW

4. Earthen Kadhai/Clay Pots

Clay being alkaline in nature helps in neutralizing the pH balance of the food by interacting with the acid present in the food. It is also porous and allows heat and moisture to circulate evenly making food juicer, without overheating and burning. Get this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 899

BUY NOW

5. Stainless Steel Set

This stainless steel 4 pieces induction friendly cookware set is suitable for all heat sources. It facilitates fast cooking and is easy to clean and hygienic. The extra deep cooking pots also have a bounded heavy thermal base for even heat distribution and optimal energy use.

PRICE: ₹ 1983

BUY NOW

6. Stainless Steel Roti Server

This stainless-steel roti server comes with a dome shaped lid and special PUF insulation. It has a mirror finish on the exterior making it an elegant addition to your cookware/ serving collection. Get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 596

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Gift your loved ones these adorable gift hampers this year on Diwali