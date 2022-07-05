8 Best Bidet attachments to upgrade your bathroom

Bidets are an excellent alternative to toilet paper. These are especially designed toilet bowls that can be used to clean your private parts after using the bathroom with a stream of water. You don't need to use toilet paper if you have a bidet attachment at your home. These devices are considered eco-friendly and can eradicate the need to use toilet paper. With the help of bidets, one can even ditch irritation caused by bacteria down there.

Bidet Attachments for your bathroom

1. TUSHY 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

TUSHY Spa bidet toilet attachment is perfect to upgrade your bathroom and make it more comfortable. It has knobs which are made of sustainable material and are easy to grip. There is ergonomic water pressure control which makes its use simple. With the precision angle adjuster, you can even adjust your angle and get what you need. You can reduce the risk of infections by making your toilet more hygienic with this attachment. The bidet attachment comes with a patented buildup resistant design, which is smudge proof and is self-cleaning. Also, it is easy to install and can fit all the standard toilets.

Price $89.95

2. Brondell Bidet Toilet Attachment

When you need a simple bidet attachment for your bathroom, this has to be the one. It is very thin which leaves no toilet seat gap and makes it more comfortable. The spray hose nozzle guard which can clean itself along with cleaning you. Induced with true pressure control, the bidet can easily adjust pressure and lets you enjoy ultimate control. You can easily install it over the toilet with a metal braided hose and t-valve with a safecore internal valve.

Price $29.99

3. LUXE Neo 120 Bidet Toilet Attachment

Luxe Bidet Neo 120 is a wonderful piece that you can install in your washroom and add some glam to it. It has a sleek design along with great quality parts to upgrade your bathroom style. The seat is environmentally-friendly and cleans gently. There are high-pressure valves containing ceramic cores and steel. Interestingly, there is a nozzle guard which shields the nozzle and gets automatically retracted after every wash. You can attach or detach it to the seat yourself without any tools.

Price $34.69

4. TOTO Electronic Bidet Toilet

When you need a gentle and effective clean, then this water spray is what you need. You can adjust the water and pressure settings for your ultimate comfort. The spray is capable of dual action and is oscillating. It provides warmth coverage all over the complete seat. There is an air deodorizer which neutralizes bathroom air. Also, there is an adjustable warm air dryer which makes cleaning easier. The spray can auto clean itself and gives you a luxurious feel.

Price $427

5. Purrfectzone Bidet Sprayer for Toilet

When thinking of revamping your bathroom look and feel, giving this sprayer kit is an excellent idea. It helps you avoid the use of toilet clogs and enhances your bathroom hygiene. The bidet has a multipurpose sprayer made of stainless steel which effectively cleans you as well as the toilet. Its adjustable lever helps in controlling pressure. It is a great piece of hardware that needs no installation tools and can be fitted easily by you.

Price $32.99

6. Lotus Smart Bidet ATS-500 Electronic Heated Toilet Seat

The Lotus Smart Bidet ATS-500 electronic heated toilet seat gives you access to five types of settings for customized washes. There is a warm water wash, turbo wash, child wash, feminine wash, heated seat, smart energy saver and a dryer. It can be used in an energy save mode which helps reduce the use of electricity. Also, there is an air dryer which saves toilet paper and is pretty good for the environment. The seat nozzle oscillates and enhances hygiene. It can be replaced as well. The bidet is easy to install and quite durable.

Price $239.99

7. Kohler 5724-0 Puretide Toilet Seat

The Kohler 5724-0 Puretide Toilet seat comes with an attached bidet. It can be operated manually which lets you regulate the water intensity and adjust the water spray. The bidet does not need any electricity to operate. Also, it rinses automatically once you are done. You can clean the bidet easily as it can be easily removed without the use of tools. The toilet seat can fit usual elongated toilets, so it can be used in any home.

Price $89.25

8. Greenco Bidet Attachment

Greenco bidet attachment, made of durable plastic, is one of the top choices when it comes to bidets. It comes with a main water supply adapter, a rubber washer, 2 adapter washers and a 34” hosepipe. This bidet attachment is non-electric which makes it a wonderful option. It can be easily installed within minutes. To regulate the water pressure and nozzle adjustment, there is a control dial. Interestingly, you can change the angle of the nozzle for a better cleaning experience. It can be a great addition to your bathroom with upgraded personal hygiene.

Price $36.87

A bidet attachment can be great for personal and home hygiene. Not only can these make your toilet clean but also help you enrich your bathroom with a luxe feel. If you are looking to remodel your bathroom, then this is a toilet accessory that you must include. The bidets listed in this article can be easily installed without a plumber or any tools. So, you can try any one of these and change your bathroom experience.

