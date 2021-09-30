Birthday is the most joyous day as it is meant for celebrating emotions. Birthday decor adds some more shine to the birthday blast and makes it a big hit. Be it adults or kids, birthdays are celebrated with immense enthusiasm but are incomplete without fancy fairy lights, cake, foil curtains and most importantly balloons. The planning of birthday parties always begins with birthday decorations. And balloons kickstart some dazzling birthday decorations plans that ultimately leave the guests in awe.

Here are some birthday decor essentials that you shouldn’t avoid to make the birthday of your near and dear ones cherishable!

1. Electric Balloon Inflator

Pumping balloons is always a tedious task. But this electric balloon inflator makes it a matter of seconds. A room full of balloons is loved by adults and kids. In order to prevent drainage of energy, an Electric Balloon Inflator is a saviour. This inflator requires a power supply with AC 220V-240V. It has the capability to pump all kinds of balloons and inflatable toys effortlessly. With two nozzles at the top, it inflates two balloons in a jiffy. This electric machine is portable and can inflate more than 50 balloons in a go.