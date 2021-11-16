Black Friday 2021: Check Out The Best Deals of The Day
Black Friday brings with it the feeling of festivity, and for us shoppers who have been saving all year long for this day - a sense of guiltless satisfaction in shopping, knowing that we are saving even while we are shopping! Now, isn't that something? We therefore have taken it upon ourselves to bring to you the best deals of the day, this Black Friday season, which has officially kick-started a couple of weeks before the actual day. We wish you have a happy holiday season and enjoy your shopping spree. Check out what we have handpicked for you today:
Women's Season Slip-On Slippers
These soft, warm and comfortable slippers are a delight to wear in the cold seasons and equally comfortable during the warm months too. The price is a steal!
Petite Layered-Look Scarf Tunic Sweater
A removable cowlneck doubles your stylish options with this petite tunic sweater from Style & Co. It has a relaxed fit and is designed to fit and flatter.
George Foreman Grill
This is the perfect time to invest on this super useful and popular grill and take advantage of the great offer!
Christmas Tree Travel Mug
A festive, holiday mug, which would also make a lovely gift for a dear one.
Oversized Cashmere Scarf
This oversized scarf drapes beautifully in plush cashmere, and is the perfect travel wrap. It also has a great discount going on!
Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Who does not like a comfy pair of pajamas? Especially with fun prints adding a modern twist to the cotton set?
Vintage Specially Dyed Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
This is a new line of soft-washed fleece & tees. It has a rib-knit crew neck and long raglan sleeves.
Long-Sleeve Vintage Graphic Easy Sweatshirt for Women
This is also from the new line of soft-washed fleece & tees, with a graphic font across. It is loose through hip and thigh making it super comfy.
Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara! Also works as the perfect gift to a dear one.
Wildhorn Cristo Ski Goggles
Wildhorn ski goggles epitomize performance and style at a price anyone can afford. Plus, its on sale!