Black Friday 2021: Check Out The Best Deals of The Day

Black Friday brings with it the feeling of festivity, and for us shoppers who have been saving all year long for this day - a sense of guiltless satisfaction in shopping, knowing that we are saving even while we are shopping! Now, isn't that something? We therefore have taken it upon ourselves to bring to you the best deals of the day, this Black Friday season, which has officially kick-started a couple of weeks before the actual day. We wish you have a happy holiday season and enjoy your shopping spree. Check out what we have handpicked for you today:

Women's Season Slip-On Slippers

These soft, warm and comfortable slippers are a delight to wear in the cold seasons and equally comfortable during the warm months too. The price is a steal!

Price: $18.99

Was: $39.95

Buy Now

Petite Layered-Look Scarf Tunic Sweater

A removable cowlneck doubles your stylish options with this petite tunic sweater from Style & Co. It has a relaxed fit and is designed to fit and flatter.

George Foreman Grill

This is the perfect time to invest on this super useful and popular grill and take advantage of the great offer!

Price: $39.99

Was: 118.99

Buy Now

Christmas Tree Travel Mug

A festive, holiday mug, which would also make a lovely gift for a dear one.

Price: $7.99

Was: $20

Buy Now

Oversized Cashmere Scarf

This oversized scarf drapes beautifully in plush cashmere, and is the perfect travel wrap. It also has a great discount going on!

Was: $179.00

Buy Now

Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set

Who does not like a comfy pair of pajamas? Especially with fun prints adding a modern twist to the cotton set?