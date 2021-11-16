Black Friday 2021: Check Out The Best Deals of The Day

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:52 AM IST  |  2.4K
   
Black Friday 2021 US Best Deals of The Day
Black Friday 2021: Check Out The Best Deals of The Day
Advertisement

Black Friday brings with it the feeling of festivity, and for us shoppers who have been saving all year long for this day - a sense of guiltless satisfaction in shopping, knowing that we are saving even while we are shopping! Now, isn't that something? We therefore have taken it upon ourselves to bring to you the best deals of the day, this Black Friday season, which has officially kick-started a couple of weeks before the actual day. We wish you have a happy holiday season and enjoy your shopping spree. Check out what we have handpicked for you today:

Women's Season Slip-On Slippers

easyspiritwomens.png

These soft, warm and comfortable slippers are a delight to wear in the cold seasons and equally comfortable during the warm months too. The price is a steal!

Price: $18.99

Was: $39.95

Buy Now

Petite Layered-Look Scarf Tunic Sweater

petite_layered-look_scarf_tunic_sweater.jpeg

A removable cowlneck doubles your stylish options with this petite tunic sweater from Style & Co. It has a relaxed fit and is designed to fit and flatter.

George Foreman Grill 

georgeforeman.jpeg

This is the perfect time to invest on this super useful and popular grill and take advantage of the great offer!

Price: $39.99

Was: 118.99

Buy Now

Christmas Tree Travel Mug

christmastreetravelmug.jpeg

A festive, holiday mug, which would also make a lovely gift for a dear one.

Price: $7.99

Was: $20

Buy Now

Oversized Cashmere Scarf

oversized_cashmere_scarf_created_for_macys.jpeg

This oversized scarf drapes beautifully in plush cashmere, and is the perfect travel wrap. It also has a great discount going on!

Was: $179.00

Buy Now

Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set

printed_cotton_flannel_pajama_set_created_for_macys.jpeg

Who does not like a comfy pair of pajamas? Especially with fun prints adding a modern twist to the cotton set? 

Was: $59.50

Buy Now

Vintage Specially Dyed Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women

vintage_specially_dyed_crew-neck_sweatshirt_for_women.jpeg

This is a new line of soft-washed fleece & tees. It has a rib-knit crew neck and long raglan sleeves. 

Price: $19.99

Long-Sleeve Vintage Graphic Easy Sweatshirt for Women 

long-sleeve_vintage_graphic_easy_sweatshirt_for_women.jpeg

This is also from the new line of soft-washed fleece & tees, with a graphic font across. It is loose through hip and thigh making it super comfy. 

Price: $17.49

Was: $34.99

Buy Now

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

far_cry_6_playstation_4_standard_edition_with_free_upgrade_to_the_digital_ps5_version.jpeg

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara! Also works as the perfect gift to a dear one.

Price: $39.99

Was: $59.99

Buy Now

Wildhorn Cristo Ski Goggles

wildhorn_cristo_ski_goggles_-_us_ski_team_official_supplier_-_snow_goggles_for_men_women_youth.jpeg

Wildhorn ski goggles epitomize performance and style at a price anyone can afford. Plus, its on sale!

Price: 29.99

Was: 44.10

Buy Now

Advertisement
Credits: amazon, macys

Comments
User Avatar