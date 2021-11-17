Black Friday 2021 USA: Bringing You The Best Deals of The Day

As promised, we bring you today's best deals! Check out the products that we handpicked for you, and we promise you, there will be no looking back! Happy Shopping and season's greetings!

Cozy Plush Wrap

Enjoy the feeling of luxe relaxation with the Cozy Plush Wrap throw from Charter Club, featuring soft comfort and a stylish print design.

Price: $14.99

Was: $50

Buy Now : From Macys

Newcastle Plaid Sherpa Throw

This large-scale plaid throw makes a dramatic statement in a palette of gray and red printed on white fleece. The throw reverses to a solid natural white plush sherpa fleece for added comfort and warmth.

Price: $17.99

Was: $42

Buy Now : From Macys

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit

This kit includes 48W Gel Nail Lamp+ 6 pcs 0.34 oz salon quality color gel+ Matte top coat, glossy top coat, base coat+ Upgraded Manicure Tools+ Elegant Package. Won't it be great to skip a trip to that nail salon and do it in the comfort of your home?

Price: $28.04

Was: $39.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

Yankee Candle Large Jar

This candle with its Balsam, aromatic cedar wood, and juniper berry has a festive forest fragrance and lasts for a good 150 hours.

Price: $19.99

Was: $27.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

Amada Projector Tripod Stand

This multifunctional stand is designed for projectors, DJ racks, laptops, tablets, cameras, electronic devices, music notes and books, it can be used for presentations, home theater, business meetings, recordings, reading, stand-working, speeches, DJ shows and so on.

Price: $33.99

Was: $39.99

Buy Now : From Amazon

Dinnerware Set

This lovely Porcelain Dinnerware set includes 6 of each: dinner plate:10.5"; salad plate: 7.5"; plate: 6"; cereal bowl: 5.5"x 2.75"H; fruit bowl: 4.5" x 2"H; small bowl: 3.875" x 1.625"H; dip bowl: 3" x 1.25"H. Great purchase, especially for the Holiday season!

Price: $39.99

Was: $120

Buy Now : From Macys

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

The product has outward-facing and inward-facing microphones that detect external and internal sounds, making it super efficient! Try it for an enjoyable experience!

Price: $49.99

Was: $59.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

TRAPUNTO QUILTED ANORAK JACKET

Classic and cozy, this anorak features trapunto quilting for a decorative yet warming design. Its adjustable hood may be stashed in the collar for versatile wear. A flattering hourglass silhouette makes this jacket a layering essential. And of course, the price is a steal!

Price: $49.00 Was: $99.95 Buy Now: From New York & Company Stainless Steel 12-Pc. Cookware Set This versatile 12-piece cookware set from Belgique is sure to be a great addition to your kitchen. Sleek stainless steel pieces are both induction safe and metal utensil safe and designed to take your cooking from every day to gourmet.

Price: $94.99

Was: $299.99

Buy Now: From Macys