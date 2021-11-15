Black Friday USA 2021: Bring yearning kitchen appliances home at slashed prices

It is raining deals and discounts in Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale 2021. Gear up for unexpected price drops on luxe kitchen appliances that will not make your pockets empty. Your yearning appliances have entered the battleground of discounts striving hard to make its way to your cart. Wonderstruck? We make it easier for you by listing some worth buying kitchen appliances this Black Friday.

1. Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker

Now you can drench your thirst with sparkling water at your home. This Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker has the power to transform normal water into sparkling water on a single touch. It comes with seltzer water maker, 60 liter Co2 cylinders, glass carafes, and 40 ml bubly drops flavors. Now you can stave off your dehydration with this energy efficient sparkling water maker.

Price: USD 199

2. Non-Stick Air Fryer Basket

This kitchen appliance has 6 in 1 functionality. You can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your scrumptious food items in a jiffy. It has one touch smart program feature that allows personalised cooking. It is an easy to clean and easy to use appliance with temperature adjusting modes.

Price: USD 99

Deal: USD 85

3. Espresso Machine

This Espresso Machine is the perfect answer to anything but first coffee! It is a cappuccino latte machine with steam milk frother and pot. Now you brew your coffee like a pro. If you love and wish for a creamy froth to top off your cappuccinos, lattes and enjoy a velvety smooth espresso, then you should add this machine straight away to the cart.

Price: USD 54

Deal: USD 46

4. Stainless Steel Handheld Stick Blender

This Stainless Steel Handheld Stick Blender is a 5 in 1 versatile kitchen appliance. It comes with a turbo mode, beaker, chopping bowl, whisk and frother attachments. It is perfect for pureeing and making smoothies, pesto, sauce, dips, batters, pastries and soups. It has 12 levels of speed handling modes for achieving the correct consistency. Now make thick smoothies and other beverages with ease.

Price: USD 43

Deal: USD 36

5. Hamilton Beach Extra-Wide Slot Toaster

Hamilton Beach Extra-Wide Slot Toaster makes it easier for you to toast thick cut breads and bagels. With the toast shade selector option, you can enjoy the toast your way. The cords of the toaster have a convenient storage space to keep your counter space fuss free. In addition, it lifts your toasts higher making it easier for you to retrieve them.

Price: USD 24.99

Deal: USD 22.99

Dumbstruck? Seal the blockbuster deals before they are gone. Remember, the early bird catches the worm. These kitchen appliances will definitely make your morning fuss free and cheerful. You are not too away from making your kitchen a SMART KITCHEN!

