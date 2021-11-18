Black Friday USA 2021: Bringing You The Best Deals of The Day

We are back with the most amazing Black Friday 2021 deals of the day! From bags to sweaters, and electric griddle to precision cooker, we have it all. Check out the products we have hand picked for you, so that you can kick-start that holiday shopping in style!

Nonstick Electric Griddle

Cook up breakfast, lunch or dinner for the entire family with this durable electric griddle from Bella. The large nonstick cooking surface makes up to 10 eggs or pancakes at a time.

Price: $14.99

Was: $44.99

But Now : From Macys

Wonderlust Fragrance Purse Spray Trio

Discover the unforgettable world of Michael Kors Wonderlust with this purse spray trio, including two Wonderlust Eau de Parfum purse sprays and one Wonderlust Eau de Voyage purse spray.

Price: $25

Was: $90

But Now : From Macys

Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses

The Lifecapido wine tumbler set is not only your first choice for parties, BBQ, pool parties, picnic, camping, family gathering, wedding, home, office, it also makes the perfect gift for any occasion.

Price: $25.42

Was: $29.91

But Now : From Amazon

Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand & Pop Filter

With a USB 2.0 data port, the TC-777 is plug and play, no any additional driver is required. Ideal for conference, distance learning, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Zoom, Skype, YouTube video, etc.

Price: $34.99

Was: $45.99

But Now : From Amazon

Women's Funnel Neck Check Contrast Pullover Hoodie Top

This Funnel neck pullover top will make a perfect combination with your favorite boots. Its also comfortable and can be paired with leggings or jeans, perfect for fall and winter.

Price: $19.99

Was: $37.99

But Now : From Amazon

Cowl Neck Sweaters for Women

A cozy cowl neck is just what your wardrobe has been waiting for. The chunky cowl neck will keep you just as warm as a scarf and the crossover front is beautifully unique

Price: $38.95

Was: $43.99

But Now : From Amazon

Small Town Bucket Bag

This polished pebble leather Small Town Bucket bag is an essential style with a long detachable crossbody strap and a top handle for versatile wear.

Price: $199

Was: $350

But Now : From Coach Outlet

Women's Lizzy Waterproof Mid Calf Boots

For chilly winter mornings, the Willow Slide is the perfect pick with its faux fur lining to keep your feet nice and cozy. The memory foam insole offers comfort, while an All-Terra outsole offers superior non-slip grip and traction with every step,

Price: $47.99

Was: $79

But Now : From Coach Outlet

Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what's on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

Price: $89.99

Was: $129

But Now : From Amazon