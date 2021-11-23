Black Friday USA 2021: Check Out Today's Hot Deals

It is finally that week where you get to go on a guiltless shopping spree and feel thankful about all the savings you accrued. That's right, Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner and we're hurrying to bring you all the best deals of the day. Have a look at the items we hand picked for you, just to make your shopping experience all the more enjoyable! Happy Shopping!

Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen

This is the perfect camera for adventures big and small. It’s built tough and totally waterproof.The smooth 4K video and vibrant WDR photos make every moment look amazing. The GPS lets you track how fast, high and far you went. You can also shoot time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments.

Water Bottle - Stainless Steel

With the Hydro Insulated Water Bottle with Standard Mouth and Flex Cap, you can count on ice in the forecast. Staying hydrated is easy when you’ve got this portable thirst-quenching travel sports water bottle. Whether you’re headed to the gym or a quick jaunt across town, you can easily take your refreshment with you in this metal water bottle. The simple modern water bottle design is the perfect bike water bottle, water container, insulated cup, travel mug, or water canteen.

Vicks Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer for Forehead