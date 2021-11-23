Black Friday USA 2021: Check Out Today's Hot Deals

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:07 AM IST  |  0
   
Check out today's Black Friday 2021 Deals
It is finally that week where you get to go on a guiltless shopping spree and feel thankful about all the savings you accrued. That's right, Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner and we're hurrying to bring you all the best deals of the day. Have a look at the items we hand picked for you, just to make your shopping experience all the more enjoyable! Happy Shopping!

Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen

waterproof_digital_action_camera_with_touch_screen.jpeg

This is the perfect camera for adventures big and small. It’s built tough and totally waterproof.The smooth 4K video and vibrant WDR photos make every moment look amazing. The GPS lets you track how fast, high and far you went. You can also shoot time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments.

Water Bottle - Stainless Steel

water_bottle_-_stainless_steel.jpeg

With the Hydro Insulated Water Bottle with Standard Mouth and Flex Cap, you can count on ice in the forecast. Staying hydrated is easy when you’ve got this portable thirst-quenching travel sports water bottle. Whether you’re headed to the gym or a quick jaunt across town, you can easily take your refreshment with you in this metal water bottle. The simple modern water bottle design is the perfect bike water bottle, water container, insulated cup, travel mug, or water canteen. 

Vicks Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer for Forehead
vicks_non-contact_infrared_thermometer_for_forehead.jpeg
Introducing the new Vicks Non-Contact Infrared Body Thermometer. Recommended as a thermometer for adults, a baby thermometer and a thermometer for kids, this infrared thermometer is the perfect option for families. Designed to be fast, gentle, and easy to use, the non-invasive thermometer allows you to measure body temperature as well as food and bath temperature, in a quick 2 second reading, all with clinically proven accuracy. 
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera
blink_mini_-_compact_indoor_plug-in_smart_security_camera.jpeg

This indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

certified_refurbished_kindle.jpeg

A Certified Refurbished Kindle is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

Face Steamer for Home Facial
face_steamer_for_home_facial.jpeg
Facial Steamer is a new type of steamer that generates ionic steam. This high powered tech is designed to be used with distilled or purified water for best results. After filling with specified water and turning it on, enjoy strong and soothing mist within 30 seconds. Relax and enjoy the flow of steam for approximately 10 minutes.
Govee Smart Light Bars
govee_smart_light_bars.jpeg
These smart light bars stylishly add depth of color to your home theater creating a more impressive entertainment system. Upgrade your home lighting decor and give yourself a more ambient viewing experience.
Nail Kit Builder
nailkit.jpeg
With this complete poly nail gel kit, you can create trendy nail looks at home. Comes with pure color, white, pink, milk, nude, brown and two fantastic ombre colors, all of this poly gel are popular colors and easy to create special beauty poly gel nail arts with other nail art supplies.
 
