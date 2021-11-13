Black Friday USA 2021: Check Out Today's Super Deals

Advertisement
Though Black Friday is not here officially, the sales have kickstarted! We, therefore, have taken it upon ourselves to supply you with a daily dose of deals, the choicest picks, and those super saver offers. Stay tuned as we will bring it to you all month long. Happy Shopping and advanced season's greetings
Revlon Nail Enamel:
What a great sale on this one. It’s a mauvy, toffee color and is by Revlon. The brand creates a very nice polish formula and is chip defiant. It goes on super smoothly and is bubble free.
Price: $1.16
Handheld electric frother:
Elevate your morning coffee experience with this wonderful product. This milk frother is compact and super easy to use. Just simply turn on and whizz away. It adds a sensational frothiness to any drink.
Price: $8.49
High Waisted yoga pants/leggings:
Affordable leggings can be quite hard to find, but these are just that. They even have a phone pocket for you to carry your phone. If you're working out and don’t want to hold your phone, then you can just place the phone in the pocket. The leggings are stylish and affordable.
Price: $13.59
Comfortable Blanket Sweatshirt
This is such a unique product that feels like a big fluffy blanket and can be worn as a jacket that has sleeves and a hood for you to comfortably wear your blanket everywear.
Price: $25.49
Veggie chopper:
Save all that chopping time and energy with this easy to use, super efficient, chopper.
Food Processor:
A 12-cup food processor is a functional must have for your kitchen. It has various uses like roughly chopping vegetables, shreds, slices, and even mixes. You can also use this to make many other things. It even has a stainless steel blade.
Air Fryer:
This is super high quality and will make your food creations even better. You can even get a similar texture with this as you would with a deep frying method.
Rice cooker:
Rice cookers are quintessential in many South Asain households and this cooker specifically is pretty amazing. It has a retractable cord, and it keeps your rice warm when cooking.
iRobot:
Clean from anywhere with the Roomba 692 robot vacuum. It has a 3 stage cleaning system and guarantees a clean end product. The sleek design even complements your home decor. It is a smarter and more time efficient addition to your cleaning arsenal.
Advertisement
Credits:
Comments