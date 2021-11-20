Black Friday USA 2021: Check Out Today's Super Saver Deals

Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner and as promised, we are back with the best deals of the day. Have a look at the products that we handpicked for you, and we're sure you won't be disappointed. We wish you a happy Holiday season and a very exciting shopping experience this year. We know we all deserve it!

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Basic isn't boring. The timeless silhouette of this V-neck sweater from Charter Club is forever flawless, and a breeze to style and pair

Price: $39.99

Was: $99

Buy Now : From Macys

Hot Air Popcorn Maker

Explore delicious snacking options with Bella's popcorn maker, a hot-air machine that let you skip the added oil.

Price: $9.99

Was: $29.99

Buy Now : From Macys

Whisper Luxe Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Pants Pajama Set

Lounging or heading off to bed, you'll be cozy in this super-soft long-sleeve top and matching jogger pants pajama set by Roudelain.

Price: $18.40

Was: $46

Buy Now : From Macys

Poinsettia Embroidered Bath Towel

This Martha Stewart Poinsettia Embroidered Bath Towel is 100% cotton and super efficient.

Price: $10.20

Was: $34

Buy Now : From Macys

Brita Longlast Everyday Water Filter Pitcher

This BPA-free Everyday water pitcher is easy to fill, fits in most fridges and can hold 10 cups of water, enough to fill 3 24-ounce reusable water bottles.

Price: $24.49

Was: $39.99

Buy Now : From Amazon

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

These hiking joggers are crafted with super lightweight, quick dry polyester and spandex blended with water resistant treatment and UPF 50+ that repels light moisture and resists UV rays.

Price: $23.98

Was: $39.99

Buy Now : From Amazon

Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer

This organizer is made from durable plastics with ideal dimensions measuring at: 9.3" wide and 0.8" thick. Every hanger organizer can hold 5 garments (up to 6 lbs) horizontally and (up to 8 lbs) vertically. It's great for hanging your coat, suit, jacket, sweater, shirt, pants, jeans, dress, purse or accessories.

Price: $11.89

Was: $24.99

Buy Now : From Amazon

Dearfoams Women's Mama Bear Slipper

These Mama Bear Clog Slippers are charming, cozy, comfortable, and sure to put a smile on your face. These everyday slippers are perfect to slide on when you are looking for some extra comfort for your well-deserving feet.

Price: $15.05

Was: $36

Buy Now : From Amazon

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories

This 16 oz regular mouth mason jar and stainless steel soap dispenser is such a steal. Includes durable 304 stainless steel metal pump coupled with coated stainless steel lid preventing rust and corrosion for longevity. Suitable for dense conditioner, liquid hand soap, dish soap, lotions and more.

Price: $19.99

Was: $23.99

Buy Now : From Amazon

Declan Coffee Mug

As you sip your morning brew, or evening cuppa feel an instant joy as your hot drink passes your lips. The Declan Glass Cup with its comfy handle, satisfying rim, and shatter-proof, lead-free glass is a great purchase.

Price: $21.20

Was: $24.95

Buy Now : From Amazon