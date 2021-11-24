Black Friday USA 2021: Today's Hot Deals

We wish you have a very happy Thanksgiving Day this year. We all deserve it after the stressful past year. Black Friday, which is officially the day after Thanksgiving Day, should also be fun this year, as retailers proudly announce their generous sales and discounts. Know that we will be guiding you through the sales and the discounts all week through, right until Black Friday, which is soon approaching on Friday, November 26th in the USA. The Sale season is officially upon us and we have been, for some time now, bringing you the best deals of the day. We promise to do so regularly and are back with more amazing offers. We hope you enjoy the Holiday season this year and rake in all those savings!

Rimmel Stay Matte Lip Liquid

Want to Edge Your Look? Rimmel's Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour is a liquid lipstick with high-intensity color, velvety matte finish, and a long-lasting, comfortable wear. Boldness that stays on!

Price: $1.39

Was: $5.49

Buy Now: From Amazon

Blue Snowball iCE Plug 'n Play USB Microphone

The Blue Snowball iCE plug 'n play USB mic is the fastest, easiest way to get high-quality sound for recording and streaming. Its custom cardioid condenser capsule delivers crystal-clear audio quality that’s light-years ahead of your built-in computer microphone.

Price: $39.99

Was: $49.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

Portable Karaoke Machine Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Microphone

Carry your music with you anywhere you go - beach, gym, outdoor party, long drive, or your home garden. With a wireless microphone, this magic box turns to a karaoke machine.

Price: $50.99

Was: $59.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

CROWNFUL Mini Fridge

The Multifunctional Crownful 10L Mini Fridge is your new personal fridge thats perfect for storing drinks, snacks, skincare and medications. Its compact design features a 10-liter capacity, a tempered glass front, and a molded foldaway top handle that makes transport a breeze. It fits up to 12 x 12-oz. soda/beer canned drinks!

Price: $59.49

Was: $69.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

NETUM Shipping Label Printer

This printer comes with a USB Disk and some 4x6'' fanfold labels to get you an easy start. It includes the driver software+setting and guide+user manual.You can install the driver and set it up as you would within 1 minute.

Price: $79.97

Was: $99.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds

Upgrade your sound and style with Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Designed with a larger Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass, and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. An open design creates a live listening environment, suiting those who prefer a natural, spacious sound.

Price: $99.99

Was: $169.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

Polaroid 600 Camera

The Polaroid 600 Express analog instant camera is as simple as point-and-shoot. Almost a decade on from the boxy shape of the ‘80s, the ‘90s round design was all about curves and that bubble feel of the era.

Price: $99.99

Was: $129.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

Ninja Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Meet the Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker. TenderCrisp Technology lets you go from frozen to crispy in as little as 20 minutes. The 8-qt. cooking pot and 5-qt. Cook & Crisp Basket make it easy to cook and air fry delicious treats and meals in an instant. The stainless steel finish and enhanced user interface provide the most premium Foodi experience yet.

Price: $139.99

Was: $249.99

Buy Now: From Amazon

Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 3 is the smartwatch with everything you need. Track your pace & distance and leave your phone at home with built-in GPS. You can also receive calls, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in.

Price: $179.95

Was: $229.95

Buy Now: From Amazon

Introducing Echo Show 15 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

This bundle includes the Echo Show 15 and Blink Mini Smart Camera. Alexa can show you even more – With a 15.6” Full HD (1080p) smart display and 5 MP camera, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can choose portrait or landscape orientation. Keep an eye on things – Add a picture-in-picture live camera feed to your screen so you can do things like check the front door cam while watching the news.

Price: $259.99

Was: $284.98

Buy Now: From Amazon