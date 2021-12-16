Black Out: 4 Reasons why you should never paint your house with dark colours

Shades of grey, blues, reds, and greens. We all love to have hues of every colour in our house. And why not? It makes our house look vibrant and stand out from the clutter, after all. But what if we tell you that you should refrain from painting your house with dark colours? Why, you ask? No matter, how big a fan you are of dark colours, they tend to give your house a dark feel.

So, the next time when you decide to paint your newly renovated house with dark colours, here are 4 reasons that will make you want to give it a second thought.

It makes your house look small

While light colours make your house look spacious and big, dark colours on the other hand make it look smaller in size. Your house may appear to be cluttered and unorganized if the choice of colours is not right. It may also make your house look poorly managed.

Your house may appear poorly lit

Light colour appears to reflect light and thereby make your house look bright. Whereas dark colours, on the other hand, make your house look dull and poorly lit. No matter how well lit you want to make your house look, dark colours will, of course, fill it with darkness.

It may look depressing

Dark colours in your house may make the environment look depressing. It may make you feel low and demotivated. You may get not-so-good vibes from your house and the atmosphere may get a bit heavy. To top it all, if you decide to go heavy on furniture, this will further add to the negative vibes in your house.

You may become lazy

While brightness fills you with excitement and positivity, dark colours may make you feel demotivated and lazy. More so, if you have made your house all cozy and dark, it may further pull you back from being active. You may want to spend more time in bed doing nothing, and this will affect your productivity, too.

