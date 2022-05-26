Boho Home Décor: Tips to master the chic look in your living space

For those who want their homes to be full of life, culture, and interesting items for all to see, the Bohemian style is for them. This style defies modern sensibilities by embracing creative, carefree, and out-of-the-box design. Boho style is defined by bright colours and a variety of patterns, such as florals and paisleys, mixed with natural prints and geometric patterns. Boho decor can be incorporated into your space in small ways by using different patterns and textures.

Here are four ways to achieve the boho-chic look in your home.

1. Inspired by nature

Nature, including plants, animals, and birds, plays a big role in the bohemian decor. Wallpapers with soft pastel plant and flower motifs lend a perfect boho look to any room of the house. Hanging wicker baskets, placing aesthetic furniture or wooden furniture, as well as minimalist rugs, can also help to complete the look. Plants are also a great way to bring nature into the bedroom and create a sense of calm.

2. Pile plush pillows on top of each other

Layer a lot of throws and cushions. When it comes to incorporating pillows into your living room or bedroom decor, you have a lot of colour and pattern options. Eclectic folk prints, cutesy block patterns, and vibrant hues can all work well with your home's overall boho theme. Pillows are the best because of their softness and the way they brighten up a room!

3. Low-level seating

Floor pillows, leather poufs, futons and bean bag chairs are all excellent, casual low-level seating options because they encourage people to sit and stay a while. These make up for great and relaxing seating ideas for your home. Consider putting a mattress on the floor to give any room a more relaxed feel. When the time comes, these can be repurposed as beds or even seating to make a space feel more fun and inviting.

4. Earth tones

An interesting boho colour palette consists of earthy hues combined with neutrals or warm colours combined with cool colours. Some of the most popular bohemian colours are yellow, browns, white, green, blue, grey, and red. To emphasize the decor's simplicity, choose a raw, unpolished finish for your walls and furniture.

The ideas above will undoubtedly inspire you to create your own boho-design living room.

