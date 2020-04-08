Boho Home Decor: Follow THESE tips and decorate your home as per Bohemian style

Do you think Boho style is your style and want to re-decorate or decorate your new home as per Bohemian them, then read on as we have some tips and tricks for you.

Boho style is all about a soothing yet carefree home. The decor should mirror your celebration of diversity, life, culture and your story. And considering these factors, decorating the home as per this theme will take time as it keeps developing as you acquire home decor items memorabilia while your travel. However, you don't have to travel to start off with the theme and if you want to achieve something asap then read on as we have shared some tips that will give your home a Bohemian vibe.

While there are no rules as such, but what I have noticed that Boho style is usually a combination of varied, vintage and exotic objects and accentsvibrant colors, texture and patterns that represent different parts and eras of the world and of course your style and story. So, if you can connect to this then Bohemian chic style is for you. Read on to know the tips and tricks to have a Bohemian style home.

1. Colors

You can either follow a color palette to be safe or go for the colors that you like. However, Boho style homes have a lot of whites, earthy tones, jewel hues and metallics among others. If you have a lot of neutral going on then add a pop of color here and there to balance out. The pop of color can be from bedding, seating, planters or a bright-hued door among others.

2. Texture and patterns

Add texture and patterns that you love to see and feel. Tapestry, Chinese balls or similar hanging lights, baskets, macrame hangers, dream catchers, woven items, leather, stone, crochet items, cozy throws, and chunky knits will help you get the right Boho feels. Make sure to have a vintage, Aztec or Moroccan inspired rugs for the perfect vibe.

Coming to patterns, you can use a lot of patterns but make sure to balance it out to avoid visual overload and it should be eye-pleasing at the end of the day. For instance, if you are having a huge, patterned tapestry on the wall then you can go for neutral bedding or sofa.

3. Plants

Every other Boho home will have plants and a lot of it. So, make sure to add a lot of indoor plants mostly living, however, you can also go for fake ones. You can incorporate both potted and hanging ones. They add color and texture and goes with the vibe.

4. Bedding Seating and furniture

One should go for lower seatings and add floor pillows, poufs, ottomans, layers of rugs that invite people to sit on the floor. You can also have a lower bed and lower coffee tables. Make sure to not use don't use dark and modern furniture. Second-hand or vintage items such as armchair, dressers, coffee table, woven chairs and pendant among others, will fit right in. Go for beddings which has a fringe, tassells, and prints. Add tons of pillows that have vintage prints and textiles.

5. Lighting

Don't just have one light source. Mix and match and have several light sources from lamps, lantern lamps, fairy lights and ornate chandelier among others.

6. Decorative stuff, accessories and accents

Boho style is the opposite of minimal, modern, and sleek. It is like the more the merrier kind of unsaid rule here. You can add varied stuff and things that you have picked from your travels which gives the feel of unconventional, eclectic and artistic.

