Boho vs Chic home decor: Know the difference

While most of us have heard about boho-chic home decor style, we don’t really know what boho and chic style of home decor means. So read on to find out the difference between these two popular styles of home decor.

When it comes to decorating the abode, everyone has a different style. Some want it to be chic, while some want it to be bohemian. While both these home decorating styles look classy and stylish, there are some differences between the two.

Boho or Bohemian decor is all about keeping your home relaxed, laidback, colourful, warm, eclectic and comfortable. It is a very casual and easy-going way of decorating your home. While the chic kind of home decor is all about keeping things classy, elite, lively and colourful. So if you are confused as to what kind of home decor style to adopt, then read on to know the differences between chic and boho decor and make your choice.

Boho home decor:

Bohemian decor is perfect for those who want a lively, cultural and aesthetic vibe in their home which is also laidback, carefree and comfortable. It combines the modern and the exotic style to create a living space that is relaxed but also contemporary.

The colours used in boho home decor usually include earthy colours like brown, cream, ivory, grey, green, etc. These colours are often combined with bright colours like orange or red or purple to create layering and an unusual accent.

Chic home decor:

Chic home decor is all about a well-thought-out decorating style that includes contrasting textures, luxurious items and rich colours. It usually includes pastel colours like pale blue, denim blue, etc or solid colours that are bright but light and soft.

Chic interiors have a trendy, casual and elegant vibe. They are hip, understated and fresh. It can also include vintage furniture items that have been repainted to look trendy and fashionable.

