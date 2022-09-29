Bold and colourful décor ideas to elevate your home interiors

A dash of colour here and a splash there! When architects and designers experiment with colours the outcome is truly transformative, nothing less than stunning. And home is the perfect place to unleash the colour maverick within you. Having stayed 'safe' for the past years the interior design trends are tilting towards exploiting the colour trends in all ways possible, says, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, So go ahead have fun and break all the rules.

Color-blocking is the easiest way when it comes to experimenting with colours. Pick up colours that are opposites on the colour wheel and experiment with pairing them together to make interesting and complementary colour combinations . Think Mondrian or Joseph Albers. You can use tones of the same colour or pair even pair them against neutrals to make the bold colour stand out without it being overwhelming.

Go Bold: Layer colours and patterns

Layer colours and patterns to uplift any space. Create rhythm and depth by overlapping shapes and vibrant hues which when executed translate into breathtaking interiors. Add vibrant pattern/print cushions to a bold solid-coloured seater to create a room full of chich flamboyance.

Vibrant textile prints will never miss an eye. Make a daring choice with candy tones like fuchsia, lime or tangerine and give them a boost with freeform patterns. Experiment geometry with asymmetric profiles to go high on quirk. You can also stylize them as colour blocks with throws on a seater or a simple arrangement of mini furnishings like ottomans, pouffes, rugs and more. Take the statement to the very end of the walls with window treatments like hand-dyed handloom curtains that promise a custom statement alongside.

Lighting is the key

When going bold with colours, make sure that the space is well lit either with plenty of natural light pouring in or artificial lighting. It not only makes the space calm and easy but also provides the possibilities to explore with deeper shades of colours. The space gets an additional layer of glamour to it.