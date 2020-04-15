Bonsai, Jasmine, Peace Lily: THESE indoor plants will refresh the environment in your bedroom

Thinking to put an indoor plant in your bedroom? Check out these six plants for the decoration to make the environment of your bedroom healthier and refreshing.

Plants are an essential part of your home. They bring freshness and purify the air making the environment healthy for living. Plants will provide you with oxygen in abundance which is a necessity for staying in a polluted region. They also play a major role in decorating your home. There are many indoor plants which are used for home décor. They bring a different charm to the decoration and make the aura more calm and livelier.

Similarly, you should put an indoor plant in the bedroom as well. There will be fresh air in the room which will help you to get better sleep. The decoration of the bedroom will be enhanced. People often say indoor plants are not good for the bedroom as they release carbon dioxide at night. However, that’s a myth. The amount is within a safe limit. These plants actually provide a healthier and pleasant environment in your bedroom.

Home Décor: Indoor plants to keep in your bedroom.

Yucca Palm

This plant gives a tropical feeling in the bedroom. They need low maintenance which includes watering, sufficient sunlight and fertilisation. This will provide ample freshness in your room.

Bonsai

It’s traditionally the symbol of balance and tranquillity. The delicate structure and fine leaves of the plant make it perfect for a relaxed room. And it also goes well with all kinds of home décor. However, Bonsai needs a lot of care and maintenance.

Calla Lily

Also known as Drachenwurz, Calla lily has flowers of different shades. They are perfect for a bedroom. They like to be placed in a dry and cool condition and brightness is the key for flowering.

Jasmine

Jasmine with its white scented flowers looks perfect in a bedroom. They make the ambience refreshing. Jasmine plants need moisture, especially during the summer season. Hence, they should be sprayed with water.

Peace Lily

This plant adds colour and freshness to the bedroom. Water them regularly to keep the leaves fresh and keep them in a warm place. You can enjoy its flowers during the spring and summer season, so don’t forget to fertilise them at that time.

Mother-in-law’s Tongue

Also known as Bowstring Hemp, this plant gives freshness to the room with its subtle green hue. It needs very little maintenance and less watering. But it needs a lot of sunlight.

