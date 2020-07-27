Bookshelf Décor: Here’s how you can design the perfect reading nook

Looking for ideas to decorate your bookshelf? Here are 6 easy ways you can spruce it up without burning a hole in your pocket.

Are you an avid reader who also happens to be a design enthusiast? If so, then you must love a good looking bookshelf. Nothing is better than diving into the world of imagination, which is why they deserve a better surrounding. You can’t leave your favourite books lying around, can you? If you’re planning to install a readymade bookshelf or get one made, you should know that it is probably going to be the focal point of the room. So, it is important to add some personality and style to make the whole room look stylish.

Bookshelves not only let you show off your big book collection, but it also acts as a place to display personal photographs, some art and some other décor. With the right colour and design, you can do spruce up your bookshelf in no time. From built-in shelves to giving the bookshelf some DIY touches, there are plenty of ideas to incorporate in your house.

Without further ado, here are some ways you can design your bookshelf.

1- Do you wish to include new pieces? Or mix and match the vintage with more millennial décor? The first step is to pick the style you prefer and what will complement the overall décor of your house. It is an opportunity to bring out the artist in you.

2- If you don’t have too many books, then you can simply stack them in a neat corner or by your bed. Decorate the area around it with plants or souvenirs. You can also add some DIY décor items to make it look extra snazzy.

3- Break the monotony of stacking all your books vertically by arranging half of them horizontally. Not only will it create more space to keep other items like photographs, but it’s a great way to show the spine of the book you want to show off.

4- A great way to add some personality to your bookshelf is by adding bookends to it. You can add a pair of bookends side by side to make it look even more stylish. It will also keep your books from falling over.

5- To add a bit of panache to your bookshelf, try including wallpapers to make the otherwise bland shelves look stylish. Make sure that the wallpaper you choose goes well with the décor of the room.

6- Are you a fan of visual order? Try organising the books by colour – choose one hue, go with neutrals or arrange them in a rainbow pattern. Play around with different patterns and see which one suits you the best.

7- Another great way to decorate the shelves is adding some greenery. If you have a tall shelf, you can place a plant on one side and other on the opposite side of the next shelf, and so on. It will create a quirky look. For a minimalist look, you can stack a smaller plant with the book spines facing the wall.

