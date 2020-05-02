Bored with photo frames? Here is the list of things that you can hang on a wall 

Photo frames can become uniform and dull sometimes. Try to add these wall accessories and jazz up your walls.

Wall decor is one of the vital parts of the overall bedroom or home decor. You will agree with me that one of the commonest wall decors is to have a gallery wall that has several photos and artwork. Most of us hang up frames of paintings and photos which go with our personality and what we have collected over time. Some of the frames are either gifted to us or have a photo story wall of our loved ones.

If you think you can add a personal touch to walls or add decoration only by adding frames then you are wrong. Gallery wall or photo frames can be uniform and dull sometimes. And wall accessories does not mean just frames, there is so much more. So, if you are looking for some ideas that you would like to hang on your walls and give a new style and new fresh look then read on.

Tapestries, carpets and blankets

If you think only ancient walls or palaces have Tapestries then you are wrong. They are great alternatives to framed artwork. You can add a pop of colour and texture to any space of your home by adding this accessory. You can go for cool Tapestries as per the theme of your decor. If you have a nice colorful throw blanket or carpet then you can use it as a wall display. If you have a loft or apartment with high ceilings then adding these will give a nice dramatic effect.

Dream catchers and macrame

I am personally a big fan of dream catchers and macrame. They are hand-woven, give the right texture and have great hues. You will almost always find the dream catchers and macrame hangings in Morrocan or Bohemian themed homes. There are so many DIY videos available on the internet. Give a personal touch by creating one and add it to your favourite area.

Hats

Are you a hats fan? Then why not show off your collection by sporting them on walls? Make a statement wall by adding them in a dramatic style. They are ideal for unique and something-new home decor that you are looking for. Check out the video to know more.

Ceramic plates

Just like hats, you can also show off your ceramic plates collection instead of storing it in some cupboard. If you have dishware of fine china which you hardly use then double it up as wall art. The below-mentioned video will help you with some ideas.

Mirrors

Yes, mirrors can be used aside from its purpose. One can have a mirror wall and the same will not only transform your wall but make your space feel larger. You can select mirrors with different shapes, but ​with a similar scale for visual appeal. You can also go for the same shape but the varied size and have clustered mirror wall. Check out the video for some inspiration.

Plants

Want to add greenery in your space then why not have a vertical garden. Indoor plants have several benefits and the green hues will only help to make your room livelier and improve your mood. You can go for a creeper or any other plant of your choice. Check out his DIY Ivy wall that you can make too.

