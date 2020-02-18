Boston Fern, Jade, Cactus: THESE are the good and bad plants according to Feng Shui

Are you thinking of placing plants according to Feng Shui? Then, check out the good and bad plants according to Feng Shui right below.

Are you aware of the fact that plants can also provide you with Feng Shui benefits? If placed and maintained properly, then plants can also give Feng Shui effects. Plants can provide you with positive vibes along with purifying the air and giving the room a soothing look. But not all plants will work according to Feng Shui; there are some specific plants to give you positive results based on Feng Shui. Bagua is a Feng Shui energy map that detects the connection between your space and each aspect of your life. So, you have to place your plants in the bagua areas only. But Feng Shui believes that some plants can also give you negative results for which they should always be avoided. So, check out the good and bad plants according to Feng Shui.

Good Feng Shui plants

Generally, plants with soft and rounded leaves are best according to the Feng Shui as they are gentle. So, here are the good plants according to Feng Shui:

Areca Palm

This plant works as a good air-purifier. Generally, it becomes larger than any other houseplants. This beautiful plant with fan-like leaves can only survive under indirect sunlight.

Boston Fern

This indoor plant is easy to take care of if you have enough light in your room. Petite versions of this plant are small and good for hanging. They are also considered to have positive vibes according to Feng Shui.

Jade Plant

Also known as the money plant, this comes with many rounded leaves and a lush appearance. So, this will also provide a soothing look to your room with positive vibes.

Lucky Bamboo Plant

This common indoor plant symbolises wisdom and happiness. In Feng Shui, the goodness of this plant is considered according to its layers. For example, two layers can bring happiness in your love life, and three layers can overwhelm your emotions.

Golden Pothos

It's an easy plant to take care of. With its heart-shaped leaves, this plant can clean the air inside the room.

Bad Feng Shui Plants

According to the Feng Shui, pointy and spiky plants like cactus are not good for our life as they carry negative energy with them. This theory is based on a concept of Feng Shui- sha qi, which means sharp energy. This theory says that when you try to catch energy from any sharp object, it drains out your personal energy. Apart from this, you should also remove a dying or neglected plant from your place to stay away from negative energy. So, before doing gardening, make sure you have the right environment to provide the plant and to keep them healthy and alive. There is also a trend of using fake plants for the sake of Feng Shui benefits. This will only work if you bring a high-quality fake plant that needs to be touched to check if it's real; otherwise, it won't be of any use.

