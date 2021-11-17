Brass utensils for home and kitchen that tie us closer to our culture

Brass utensils have dominated Indian kitchens since centuries. Not only is it appealing on aesthetic grounds, but brass being a good conductor of electricity allows for the food to cook faster. Eating food from a brass utensil has also been proven to reduce abdominal infections. So, why the wait. Get these products listed below now!

1. Brass Dinner Thali Set

This majestic looking brass thali set includes five components: 1 dinner thali, 2 dinner bowls, 1 glass and 1 spoon. It is dishwasher safe and made of good quality hammered brass. It is perfect for gifting during festive occasions and functions in desi households. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 2299

BUY NOW

2. Brass Cup & Saucer Set

The whole tea set is embossed with a uniquely hand-crafted design made by the artisans of Moradabad city. This city is famous for its brassware items throughout the world and holds the tag of ‘BRASS CITY’. This special tea set will surely leave a lasting impression on the guests and your family members.

PRICE: ₹ 2999

BUY NOW

3. Brass Kadhai

A desi household without a good old kadhai is a myth. All our mothers have a soft spot for kadhais as they’re extremely versatile and easy to cook in. Just like this heavyweight brass kadhai with a capacity of 3000 ml. So, go surprise your mom with this product and get her to cook your favourite pakoras with her.

PRICE: ₹ 1389

BUY NOW

4. Brass Embossed Bottom Bowls

The main benefit of these bowls is that they will stay with you for the rest of your life and generations to come since it is made of pure brass. Adding a rich and royal look to your home decor, this brass is meticulously crafted in an attractive finish. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1850

BUY NOW

5. Brass Ladle

This brass ladle spoon is Ideal for daily use in the kitchen, especially on festive and puja days or while making prasad. It can tolerate a very high temperature while cooking and can also be used as a serving spoon at the dining table.

PRICE: ₹ 599

BUY NOW

6. Brass Serving Bowl

Simple, classic, and elegant, this bowl is enough to meet daily needs of any occasion. They are just the right size and handy for everybody. They’re also lead free and non-toxic brass that makes it safe for health. Benefits include being safe to use in the dishwasher and easy to clean, so, don’t wait and get this bowl now!

PRICE: ₹ 359

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Hottest selling PS4 video games for the gamer boys and girls