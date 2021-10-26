Brighten up the festive aura with these DIY lanterns

Diwali is around the corner and it is the time to warm up your house with your kind of lanterns. Artificial lights, lanterns, diyas are overrated but the personal touch in every festive essential can amp up your happiness levels. This year give lanterns your own distinctive touch of creativity with the amalgamation of beautiful colours.

Scroll down to check the most loved DIY lantern kits.

1. Penkraft Kalamkari on Lantern DIY Kit

Lit lanterns spread warmth, love and prosperity amidst Diwali. Why not make it more special by creating your preferred artistic lantern this Diwali? Grab this Penkraft Kalamkari on Lantern DIY kit that comes with 1 MDF jewellery , acrylic colours set of 6, 3 brushes, stencils and a reference sheet to nail the colour game of your lantern.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 999

2. Paper Lantern Craft Kit

Paper lanterns rank top of the priority list of millions amidst the festive season. Be it Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali or Christmas lanterns are a must to accelerate the festive vibe a little more than usual. This craft kit comes with a wooden lantern handle replacement with red ropes. It consists of the tools that you need while creating a lantern handle. These woods rods and ropes can help you to create your own customised lantern in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 2225

Deal: Rs. 1305

3. Dot Mandala DIY Lantern

Mandala art is therapeutic and pleasing. If you want to show off your mandala love through the Diwali decor, then this DIY lantern kit is yours. It contains 1 piece of MDF lantern, 1 set of big dotting tool kit (8 tools), 6 acrylic colors to create eye-catching designs on your lanterns. Show off your creativity with this Mandala themed lantern.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 999

4. DIY Eco-Friendly Wooden Dilwali Kandil

What is better than celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly way? Seize this DIY Kandil kit to spread light and love this Diwali in an environmentally conscious way. This kandil will remind you of the jumar and lampshade used in the traditional era. What’s more? This is a durable kandil and is foldable.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 699

5. Diwali kalas Lights

Self assembling lanterns are durable and one can treasure their artistic lanterns for next year. This DIY kit is a pack of wooden lanterns and LED bulbs. All you have to do is assemble the parts of the lantern inorder to achieve the perfect lampshade shape. Once assembled, hang it in your windows or balconies.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 399

Lanterns, diyas and rangolis play a major role in being the source of love, light, prosperity and good well being. Isn’t it great to add your creative elements in these Diwali essentials? Go, get off your set and give birth to colourful artistic lanterns this Diwali.

