Bring out the artist in your kids by surprising them with these playing kits

Is your child getting bored with the normal and not so interesting toys? Is your child longing for interesting and exciting games? Is your child unhappy and tends to be cranky? This is the correct time to sharpen their young mind and bring out the artist in them. We introduce a list of playing kits and games that will enhance their knowledge, creative skills and artistic mind.

1. Breakfast Buffet Playset

The hero of this playing kit is a non toxic dough. The dough helps them to rack their brain and try out new moulds and shapes. The playset has a pretend spoon, fork, knife and a spatula. Your kid will enjoy creating pretend noodles, waffles, pancakes and toast. Now you can be your child’s guest and enjoy a colourful breakfast bonanza.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 463

2. DIY Beads Toys Set

Jewellery making art and craft kits are highly recommended for bringing out the artistic spirit among kids especially girls. They can create and design their type of accessories. This DIY Beads Toys Set has colourful beads and overall helps in improving a child's imagination and creativity.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 399

3. Connected Learner – Watering a Plant

This playing set is connected with technology. One has to assemble all the materials and create a structure. This kit will compel your child to his own creativity and intelligence to showcase a prototype of a girl watering a plant. This will help your child to learn about technology in an easy-peasy manner.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 1110

4. Travel Treasure Book

If you love travelling and want to pass on the mannerism of exploring places, then this is a perfect gift for your child. The travel treasure book will help them in treasuring beautiful travel memories. The book will help your child to learn essential life skills using their own imagination. What a fun way to help your child to know about the places and its culture!

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 525

5. DIY Shell Fridge Magnets

This DIY kit will boost the creative skills of your kid. The kit contains different types of shells and sands to liven up the fridge magnets as much as possible. The shapes, sizes, textures of the shell and the moulds will help your kid to understand aquatic life better in a friendly way.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 237

Now you don't have to rack your brain in thinking how to keep your child engaged for a longer span of time. These playing kits will not only bring the artistic out of them but will also help you to know where their interest lies. Remember! Always introduce your child to a varied range of games so that they will learn important life skills and techniques independently.

