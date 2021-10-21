Buckle up for Diwali with these handy vacuum cleaners

The clock is ticking and so is Diwali. Get off your bed and schedule your cleaning sessions at the earliest. Wondering how you will do it single handedly? Check out some handy vacuum cleaners to sway dust, dirt, and post cleaning shenanigans.

1. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner has a 1200 watts powerful suction control. It is easy and convenient to use with foot operated power buttons. In addition, it comes with 3 complimentary reusable dust bags.The stylish and compact vacuum cleaner is accompanied by multiple accessories and a dust bag full indicator to serve you purpose.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 2999

2. AGARO Regal Mini Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

If you want to become a cleaning expert then AGARO Regal Mini Handheld Vacuum Cleaner can be your best partner. This 800 watts cleaner is capable of sucking dirt, dust, food residues from tight spots, corners and vents. In addition it comes with a multi purpose brush to clean sofas, cushions, carpets, etc. It has a compact body but is of greatest value to you.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1597

3. Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum

If you want to make your house cleaning sessions fuss and hustle free, then this cordless vacuum cleaner is truly meant for you. Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum has a soft roller head that cleans and picks up fine dust and large debris from floors. It comes with seven additional attachments to fulfill all your needs and necessities.

Price: Rs. 43,990

Deal: Rs. 27,900

4. AmazonBasics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

This bagless vacuum cleaner eliminates your baggage of cleaning the dust bag once indicated full. Those cleaning bags are not long lasting as it hampers the quality of the dust collecting bags after frequent usage. This AmazonBasics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner has a triple action nozzle for thorough absorption of coarse and fine dirt. It is easy to use with a sliding button to regulate the suction power.

Price: Rs. 7600

Deal: Rs. 4519

5. ECOVACS Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App and Voice Control

This robotic vacuum cleaner is the technologically masterpiece designed fully keeping in mind the needs of the contemporary layman. It has a strong suction power and multiple cleaning modes. The cherry on the cake is that it works with Alexa through which you can schedule cleaning timings and automatic charging.

Price: Rs. 27,900

Deal: Rs. 10,800

Make Diwali house cleaning a joy ride by choosing the best vacuum cleaner. Don't let the dirt and debris trod you in dirt and make cleaning a mess. Choose your cleaning partner RIGHT NOW!

