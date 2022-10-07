Cardinal home decor rules to remember when you’re moving into your new house

One of life's greatest pleasures might be relocating, but it can also be a period of uncertainty, particularly when it comes to decorating . How can you design your area to appear its best and express your unique sense of style? If you do it right, your house will be cozy and joyful. If you do it incorrectly, you'll have a jumble of furniture, fabrics, and paint colours that never come together into a visually appealing whole. But you'll have a lot more success if you do a little planning .

Never must you impulsively shop at the furniture store

It's common knowledge that it's best to avoid grocery shopping when you're hungry since you'll make bad decisions. The same rule applies to furniture shops: don't rush out to buy something just because your house is vacant. You do require a sofa. But if you choose the pink-striped sectional purely out of aesthetic preference and without considering the size of the space, you're stuck with it.

The remainder of the area will need to be created around that sofa, so if it's too big, it will always look out of place. Armed with a measuring tape and a notebook, begin in the room you wish to furnish.

First Determine Your Style of Living

There are no right or wrong answers in this hard part. Rooms might be formal or casual, old-fashioned or contemporary, visually warm or chilly. For example, a home for someone who dines out every night should be decorated differently than a home for someone who frequently holds huge dinner parties. The living room of someone who wants to organise expensive fundraisers should be distinct from the living room of someone who merely wants to nap in front of the TV.