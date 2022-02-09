Celeb Home Decor: 5 gems worth stealing from inside Akshay and Twinkle's seaside duplex

It's a blessing to wake up to the cool breeze of the ocean. And when it comes to living in a luxurious setting, the first thing that comes to mind is a sea view. These homes range from open-plan concepts to cosy seaside settings and provide inspiration for designing your dream home. The exquisite sea facing duplex apartment, nestled near Juhu beach, of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna is a perfect example of architecture and inspiration.

Here are 5 takeaways from the celebrity couple’s home which might be the description of your dream house.

1. Gorgeous front garden that adds stylish kerb appeal to your home

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing Mumbai home features a lush front garden with thick and plentiful bougainvillea bushes and indoor ponds. Rope hammocks and a small wooden seating arrangement are also available in the garden area for morning tea, coffee and breakfast. One can see the grandeur of their abode from the entrance.

2. Aesthetic living room that offers endless inspiration

The living room is minimalistic, artistic, chic, and classy all at the same time. A 13-part pendant light installation, an indoor pond, antique silver candelabras, and a brass-and-glass centre table are among the highlights. The duo has a common liking for art. Aside from the home theatre, other prominent features of this area of the house include art and paintings by well-known artists.

3. A brilliant workspace that boosts productivity

Twinkle Khanna's home office is a calm space decorated in black and grey with a large bookshelf, round seating area to unwind, a pin-board, and a few paintings on the wall. Whether your home office is a separate room or simply a quiet corner in your living room, the design of the space should inspire creativity and assist you in getting your work done.

4. Separate outdoor seating arrangement that let you sit back in style

A separate al fresco seating arrangement in one corner of the front garden area that consists of wooden fencing, a small water fountain, lots of greenery with potted plants all around and frangipani trees swaying in the wind, a gigantic statue installation to give that overall impression, and artistic lamps providing just enough light at night time, is apparently the couple's go-to dinner spot.

5. A master bedroom that is the very definition of beauty sleep

The interiors of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's bedroom are fuss-free and minimal. The ceiling-to-floor glass window with a stunning view of the green landscape outside is the focal point of the first-floor master bedroom. The low-rise bed features a charcoal suede headboard and a wooden perimeter panel. The room is indeed stocked up with all the soothing essentials: a neutral color palette, some pretty throw pillows, and an exceptionally cozy comforter.

The couple’s home is filled with vibrant hues, including hues of love and happiness. Their house exudes a light and peaceful atmosphere. We hope they add many more memorable mementos to this collection.

Also Read: 4 Low-cost ideas to beautify your garden space