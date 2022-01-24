Charming aroma diffusers under Rs 1999 for disseminating a refreshing fragrance at home

Aromatherapy is highly effective if you are looking for ways to distract your chaotic mind and restless soul. To calm the wondrous storm within you and unwind the everyday stress, you have got something very special for you. AROMA DIFFUSERS! These diffusers will disseminate a refreshing fragrance and will help you experience the goodness of aromatherapy. Check out some beautiful designs and structures of aroma diffusers that you can bring in your home.

1. Candle Diffuser for Aromatherapy

This aroma diffuser is suitable for you if you love the fragrance of air freshening oils. The diffuser will hole the tea light at the bottom and the heat will warm the liquid and release soothing fragrance in the air. Pour a few drops of your favourite fragrant oil into water and let the power of heat do its magic.

2. Ceramic Electric Aroma Diffuser

This aroma diffuser is an electric diffuser that comes with a bulb. No need to depend on synthetic air freshener when you have a better and healthy alternative at home. This diffuser is powered by electricity and you don't need any sort of candle to warm the diffuser. Plug it into an electric socket, pour in the oil and you are ready to breathe in a refreshing aroma.

3. Aromatherapy 4 in 1 Diffuser

This Aromatherapy 4 in 1 Diffuser ionizes, purifies, humidifies and spreads aroma. It has 7 different colour changing LED lights with 4.5 hours of running time. With 100 ml capacity to hold the mixture of water and essential oil, this diffuser is worth it to achieve peace and serenity at home.

4. Ceramic Aroma Diffuser

Ceramic Aroma Diffuser is an oil and a camphor burner made up of clay. The lamp needs a wax warmer tea light candle which will be placed in the holder at the bottom. It will disseminate the aroma of the oil or the fragrance of camphor at a slow pace and will continue spreading its aroma till the candle is lit.

5. Porcelain Relaxing Fragrance Aroma Set

This Porcelain Relaxing Fragrance Aroma Set comes with essential oil and four tea light candles. The stand that holds the ceramic bowl is the highlight of this aroma diffuser. Fill the bowl with water and a few drops of oil and place the candle at the bottom of the stand. Let this diffuser be a part of your aesthetic home decor.

6. Aromatherapy Diffuser

This aroma diffuser has a cool mist that will spread the aroma of the oil with 7 colour changing LED lights. This diffuser that works on ultrasonic technology is perfect for maintaining an ideal balance of humidity within the interiors. It is a 4 in 1 diffuser that ionises, humidifies, purifies and disseminates aroma.

7. Electrical Camphor Diffuser

This Electrical Camphor Diffuser comes with an on and off switch to toggle between burner and lamp. This diffuser is a multi purpose utility that deserves one electric socket in your home. It can be used as a lamp as well as an aroma diffuser whenever necessary. Create a pleasant environment at home with this artistic aroma diffuser.

8. Aroma Oil Burner

This aroma oil burner is for the aesthetic lover in you. The beautifully crafted diffuser has a glossy finish and leaves your guests in awe. The stand out structure of this diffuser needs a tea light candle to burn the mixture of oil and water or camphor. Now you can experience a lively atmosphere at home without much effort.

Get these charming aroma diffusers home to create pleasant aromas at home. They will lift your spirits up and create a positive atmosphere. All you have to do is find a perfect nook to inhale the refreshing aroma of your fragrant oil.

